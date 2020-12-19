IMF mission to start work in Ukraine from next week - PM

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced the start of the work of the IMF mission in Ukraine from next week, the next tranche from the Fund will be received in early 2021.

"Two weeks ago, we also received a tranche of EUR 623 million of macro-financial assistance from the European Union. And this week we received a record interest of investors in hryvnia government domestic loan bonds in the amount of UAH 51 billion," Shmyhal said on the Freedom of Speech (Svoboda Slova) program by Savik Shuster on Friday night.

The Prime Minister added that these loans were planned in the budget. This means that Ukraine will end the year with the fulfillment of all social obligations provided for in the current budget.

"We pay all wages. Today, miners received payments for October and November. On Monday, there will be payments for December for all miners," Shmyhal emphasized.