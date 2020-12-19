Economy

08:54 19.12.2020

IMF mission to start first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine on Dec 21-23 – Fund

2 min read
IMF mission to start first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine on Dec 21-23 – Fund

The IMF mission will start the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine from December 21 to December 23, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Gösta Ljungman said in a statement on Friday evening.

"Given the COVID-pandemic, the mission will hold remote meetings with the Ukrainian authorities to discuss economic developments, and policies and reforms to underpin the completion of the review," he said.

Ljungman said the mission plans to resume meetings in January 2021, after the New Year holidays.

The IMF on June 9, 2020 approved a new 18-month Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine for SDR 3.6 billion (about $5 billion) with an immediate allocation of $2.1 billion of the first tranche.

After the allocation of the first tranche, four revisions of the program were planned: following the results of June, September and December 2020, as well as June 2021 with the completion of these revisions, respectively, on September 1 and December 1, 2020 and on May 15 and October 15, 2021. The sizes of the second and third tranches are $700 million, the third is $560 million and the final fourth is $980 million. It was assumed that the virtual mission for the first revision of the program would work on July 13-23, but this plan was violated.

According to informed sources of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the Stand-By Arrangement was actually "paused" due to actions by the Ukrainian side, which cast doubt on the basic principles of cooperation under the program. However, the statements of President Volodymyr Zelensky on his commitment to reforms and the fight against corruption and a number of concrete steps, including the adoption of the 2021 national budget and the restoration of the organizational structure of the National Bank, made it possible to declare the mission.

Tags: #imf #mission
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:29 19.12.2020
IMF mission to start work in Ukraine from next week - PM

IMF mission to start work in Ukraine from next week - PM

08:58 19.12.2020
Zelensky welcomes IMF decision to start mission in Ukraine on Stand-By Arrangement

Zelensky welcomes IMF decision to start mission in Ukraine on Stand-By Arrangement

08:57 18.12.2020
Ukraine expects IMF tranche in February-March 2021 – PM

Ukraine expects IMF tranche in February-March 2021 – PM

11:59 11.12.2020
Shmyhal expects to announce start of IMF mission in Ukraine in near future

Shmyhal expects to announce start of IMF mission in Ukraine in near future

16:30 03.12.2020
Cooperation between Ukraine, U.S. not matter of cooperation with IMF - expert on possible appointment of Markarova as ambassador

Cooperation between Ukraine, U.S. not matter of cooperation with IMF - expert on possible appointment of Markarova as ambassador

09:20 26.11.2020
Finance Ministry successfully finalizes discussions with IMF on draft state budget 2021

Finance Ministry successfully finalizes discussions with IMF on draft state budget 2021

14:52 24.11.2020
Finance Minister notes progress with IMF, announces submission of draft national budget 2021 to Rada

Finance Minister notes progress with IMF, announces submission of draft national budget 2021 to Rada

09:45 20.11.2020
IMF experts doubt advisability of issuing GDP warrants in Ukraine

IMF experts doubt advisability of issuing GDP warrants in Ukraine

09:38 19.11.2020
Zelensky waiting for start of IMF mission in Kyiv, next tranche for Ukraine

Zelensky waiting for start of IMF mission in Kyiv, next tranche for Ukraine

17:29 18.11.2020
Several points of anti-corruption reform raise concerns of IMF – Finance Ministry

Several points of anti-corruption reform raise concerns of IMF – Finance Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives $670 mln from extra placement of 2033 eurobonds

AMCU closes Rotterdam + case without establishing violations

Energoatom launching lawsuit against Russia on compensation for lost Donuzlav wind farm

Rada lacks of votes to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM of Energy

Rada appoints Leshchenko as Minister of Agrarian Policy, Food

LATEST

2021 state budget provides for increase in salaries for all doctors – Shmyhal

Head of Tax Agency assures of full VAT refund on applications in December

Ukraine receives $670 mln from extra placement of 2033 eurobonds

AMCU closes Rotterdam + case without establishing violations

PM urges diplomats to actively defend Ukrainian business abroad

Ukraine must implement EU Green Deal in parallel with Europe – ambassador

Krykliy signs agreement with EBRD on raising EUR 450 mln for overhaul of Kyiv-Odesa highway

Naftogaz to discuss its participation in Ukrtatnafta work with major shareholders of plant - Havrylenko

Naftogaz becomes owner of Nadra Yuzivska – Opimakh

Energoatom launching lawsuit against Russia on compensation for lost Donuzlav wind farm

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD