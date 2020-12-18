Economy

18:42 18.12.2020

PM urges diplomats to actively defend Ukrainian business abroad

2 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal believes that the protection of the rights and interests of Ukrainian business abroad should become a daily line of work for diplomatic institutions.

"Ukrainian business, which has won a place in the markets of the world's countries, also needs support. This should become a daily line of work for diplomatic services. I urge you to be active and persistent in protecting our business," the government's press service said, citing Shmyhal.

The prime minister said that the role of every Ukrainian diplomat in promoting the economic interests of Ukraine in the world is extremely important, since in a pandemic, any business needs support and assistance.

The head of government also said that an equally important area of work of the diplomatic services is to attract foreign direct investment into the Ukrainian economy.

According to him, the government has approved priority investment projects in a number of industries, such as energy, transport, processing industry.

"Such projects can be implemented with the involvement of investors, in particular on the terms of public-private partnership, international technical assistance or at the expense of credit funds and the budget. It is necessary for investors to create favorable conditions for them to confidently go to Ukraine. And they take the first step through diplomatic services," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister said that work is underway on the 2030 National Economic Strategy, which contains the vectors of Ukraine's development, including IT and Research and Development.

"The field of development, innovation and technology in Ukraine has significant potential. We have enough young scientists who need to be presented with worthy projects and challenges. Scientists must have opportunities to implement their potential. We, as the government, are ready to lend a shoulder and provide such opportunities. But partner experience and assistance of diplomats abroad are also needed," Shmyhal said.

 

Tags: #business #shmyhal
