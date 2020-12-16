Economy

16:52 16.12.2020

Danilov expects to restore Ukraine's defense industry together with country's strategic partners

3 min read
Attracting modern technologies and deepening cooperation with strategic partners is vital for the development of the Ukrainian defense industry, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov stressed this in his speech at the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation's conference "Ukraine in Washington: Advancing and Building Partnerships through Innovation and Reform".

As the press service of the National Security and Defense Council said on Wednesday, the challenges for Ukraine in the security and defense sphere, Danilov said that military aggression in the East of Ukraine and the temporary occupation of the Crimea are key threats facing our state.

"Since February 2014, we are in a state of military conflict. The powerful informational influence on our country is ongoing, and every day we continue our struggle," the NSDC Secretary said.

Danilov underscored that the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky of September 14, 2020, No. 392 enacted the new National Security Strategy of Ukraine, which clearly emphasizes the existing and potential threats.

"The Strategy publicly calls the Russian Federation an aggressor state and identifies ways in which we must counter aggression," he said.

Touching upon the issue of reforming the security and defense sector of Ukraine in the hard conditions of counteracting foreign aggression, Danilov called the development of the domestic defense industry a key priority of state policy. In his opinion, interaction with strategic partners plays an important role here.

"Attracting modern technologies and deepening cooperation with strategic partners is vital for the development of the domestic defense industry. We have experienced engineers, we have technologies, and I am confident that together with our partners, we will restore our defense-industrial complex," he said.

In this context, Danilov stressed the importance of reforming the Ukroboronprom and the need to complete the process of transforming the concern as soon as possible.

Analyzing the current security situation in Eastern Europe, the NSDC Secretary said that the post-election situation in neighboring Belarus remains a challenge for Ukraine, especially given the factor of Russian hybrid influence.

Danilov expressed his sincere gratitude to the American partners for the comprehensive assistance provided to Ukraine.

"We highly appreciate this," the NSDC Secretary said stressing the importance of further intensification of joint security programs with the United States.

"We hope that after the inauguration of the new U.S. President, our relations will acquire a new meaning," Danilov said.

US-Ukraine Foundation Coordinator Robert McConnell, retired U.S. Army General, Chairman of the political action committee "WesPAC: Securing America" Wesley Clark, retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (2013-2016) Philip Breedlove, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General, former U.S. Army Commander in Europe Ben Hodges, retired Royal Marine general Gordon Messenger, and President of the Jamestown Foundation Glenn Howard participated in the conference discussion panel.

 

Tags: #defense #danilov
Interfax-Ukraine
