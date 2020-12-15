Economy

18:49 15.12.2020

Rada adopts 2021 state budget

2 min read
Rada adopts 2021 state budget

The Verkhovna Rada backed the state budget for 2021 (bill 4000) with a deficit of 5.5% of GDP, 289 deputies voted for it with the required 226 votes.

The law, in particular, was supported by 225 MPs from the Servant of the People faction, 21 - For Maybutnie (For Future), 20 – Dovira (Trust), 12 - Batkivschyna and 11 independent MPs.

At the same time, the draft law on the state budget was preliminary considered at an urgent meeting by the committee on budget issues in connection with the adoption in the accompanying law of an amendment on the transfer of 13.44% of excise tax on fuel to the general fund of local government budgets in 2021 (bill 4100-d).

The accompanying documents to the bill say that in order to balance the bill on the state budget for 2021 in connection with the specified norm, the committee proposed to reduce the special fund by UAH 8 billion, as well as to reduce the cost of the program for the development of national roads by UAH 5.5 billion, and then at the same time, to increase by UAH 1.2 billion the costs of the program for the fulfillment of debt obligations on borrowing under state guarantees for the development of public roads.

At the same time, it is envisaged to reduce by UAH 3.2 billion in expenditures under the budget program of state budget subventions to local budgets to finance construction, reconstruction, repair and maintenance of highways.

Tags: #state_budget #rada
Interfax-Ukraine
