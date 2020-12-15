Rada supports at second reading draft amendments to Budget Code – with 311 votes

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted draft amendments to the Budget Code (bill No.4100-d) from the budget package of draft laws.

According to a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, some 311 MPs voted for the bill with technical and legal amendments with the required 226 votes.

The bill, in particular, defines the specifics of the provision of government guarantees and the management of state derivatives. In particular, in comparison with the edition for first reading, the committee supported the exclusion of the rule on the right of the Finance Ministry to conduct transactions with derivatives in excess of the volume determined by the national budget.

Among other things, the bill also allows the Treasury Service to raise funds from the Single Treasury Account to cover temporary cash deficiency in the general fund of the national budget.