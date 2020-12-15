Economy

09:22 15.12.2020

Rada's Committee on Budget approves final text of bill on 2021 national budget

1 min read
Rada's Committee on Budget approves final text of bill on 2021 national budget

After two hours of discussions, the Parliamentary Committee on Budget approved the final text of the bill on the 2021 national budget, MP from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko has said.

"The committee on budget supported the draft budget for 2021. One member of the committee (Honcharenko, European Solidarity) voted against, another (Tsabal, Holos) abstained," Honcharenko wrote in his Telegram channel on Monday evening, December 14.

 

Tags: #budget #committee #rada
