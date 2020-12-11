Ukraine exports 22.9 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2020/2021 MY

Since the beginning of the new 2020/2021 marketing year (MY, July-June) and as of December 11, Ukraine has exported 22.89 million tonnes of grains and legumes, which is 3.8 million tonnes less than year-over-year.

According to the information and analytical portal of the agro-industrial complex of Ukraine, to date, some 12.14 million tonnes of wheat (down by 1.8 million tonnes), some 6.68 million tonnes of corn (down by 2.2 million tonnes) and 3.71 million tonnes of barley (up by 0.11 million tonnes).

As of December 11, 2020, some 71,200 tonnes of flour were also exported.

As reported, in the 2019/2020 MY, Ukraine exported a record 57.2 million tonnes of grains, legumes and flour, which is 13.5% more than in the previous MY.