Economy

15:59 11.12.2020

Ukraine exports 22.9 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2020/2021 MY

1 min read
Ukraine exports 22.9 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2020/2021 MY

Since the beginning of the new 2020/2021 marketing year (MY, July-June) and as of December 11, Ukraine has exported 22.89 million tonnes of grains and legumes, which is 3.8 million tonnes less than year-over-year.

According to the information and analytical portal of the agro-industrial complex of Ukraine, to date, some 12.14 million tonnes of wheat (down by 1.8 million tonnes), some 6.68 million tonnes of corn (down by 2.2 million tonnes) and 3.71 million tonnes of barley (up by 0.11 million tonnes).

As of December 11, 2020, some 71,200 tonnes of flour were also exported.

As reported, in the 2019/2020 MY, Ukraine exported a record 57.2 million tonnes of grains, legumes and flour, which is 13.5% more than in the previous MY.

Tags: #export #grains
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 09.11.2020
Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

18:13 17.08.2020
Ukraine ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel - Stefanishyna

Ukraine ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel - Stefanishyna

17:34 17.08.2020
Economy Ministry sets maximum volume of wheat exports for current season at 17.5 mln tonnes

Economy Ministry sets maximum volume of wheat exports for current season at 17.5 mln tonnes

09:33 04.08.2020
Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

12:16 30.06.2020
Last stage remains in arbitration process with EU on dispute over Ukrainian round timber exports – Deputy PM Stefanyshyna

Last stage remains in arbitration process with EU on dispute over Ukrainian round timber exports – Deputy PM Stefanyshyna

12:36 13.05.2020
Ukraine's PM says country has six month reserve of food, denies need to limit exports, except for buckwheat

Ukraine's PM says country has six month reserve of food, denies need to limit exports, except for buckwheat

18:57 24.02.2020
Ukraine increases honey exports by 12.7% in 2019

Ukraine increases honey exports by 12.7% in 2019

18:09 05.09.2019
Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

14:38 12.06.2019
Ukraine increases exports of titanium ore by 6.1% in Jan-May

Ukraine increases exports of titanium ore by 6.1% in Jan-May

17:20 22.05.2019
Ukraine exports 45.4 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2018/2019 MY

Ukraine exports 45.4 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2018/2019 MY

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU expects growth of Ukraine's forex reserves in 2020 from $25.3 bln to over $27 bln

NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

Ukrzaliznytsya plans to increase tariffs for transportation, increase net profit up to UAH 3.5 bln in 2021

Ukroboronprom has already fulfilled govt defense procurement-2020 by 99%

LATEST

Ukrainian Startup Fund will finance eight more startups for grant of $25,000

State defense order adjustment from 2021 should not exceed 5-7% during fiscal year - Urusky

Ukraine and Israel plan to start exchange of experience between port services – The Embassy

Shmyhal expects to announce start of IMF mission in Ukraine in near future

Polish consulate accredits ten Ukrainian insurers under new requirements

NBU expects growth of Ukraine's forex reserves in 2020 from $25.3 bln to over $27 bln

News about bird flu outbreak in Mykolaiv region may affect export of MHP products - company

Зарубежные расходы украинских туристов в 2020г. упали, примерно, вдвое с $8,7 млрд в 2019г. и восстановятся до $5-5,5 млрд в 2021г. – Нацбанк

NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD