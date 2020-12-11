Economy

11:59 11.12.2020

Shmyhal expects to announce start of IMF mission in Ukraine in near future

1 min read
Shmyhal expects to announce start of IMF mission in Ukraine in near future

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine may begin work in the near future, which will allow receiving the second tranche of assistance from this financial organization, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We expect to announce the start of the mission of the International Monetary Fund in Ukraine in the near future. This will give us the opportunity to expect receiving in the near future the second tranche under the Stand-by Arrangement, which is currently open in our country," Shmyhal said in his address at the online conference "Ukraine: Investment Harbor in Time of Change" on Friday.

The prime minister also noted that Ukraine has a goal to get into the top 30 of the Doing Business rating in the near future.

Tags: #shmyhal #imf #mission
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:45 09.12.2020
Govt can introduce enhanced quarantine measures if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Shmyhal

Govt can introduce enhanced quarantine measures if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Shmyhal

11:02 07.12.2020
Quarantine should be tightened in Jan - Shmyhal

Quarantine should be tightened in Jan - Shmyhal

16:30 03.12.2020
Cooperation between Ukraine, U.S. not matter of cooperation with IMF - expert on possible appointment of Markarova as ambassador

Cooperation between Ukraine, U.S. not matter of cooperation with IMF - expert on possible appointment of Markarova as ambassador

14:05 02.12.2020
Restrictions of 'orange' zone to be in effect throughout the country at weekends, on weekdays – PM

Restrictions of 'orange' zone to be in effect throughout the country at weekends, on weekdays – PM

09:20 26.11.2020
Finance Ministry successfully finalizes discussions with IMF on draft state budget 2021

Finance Ministry successfully finalizes discussions with IMF on draft state budget 2021

14:52 24.11.2020
Finance Minister notes progress with IMF, announces submission of draft national budget 2021 to Rada

Finance Minister notes progress with IMF, announces submission of draft national budget 2021 to Rada

09:10 23.11.2020
Ukraine working on Plan B in case 'weekend quarantine' fails

Ukraine working on Plan B in case 'weekend quarantine' fails

15:11 21.11.2020
No date of introducing tougher quarantine due to COVID-19, but such plan being discussed with city mayors – PM

No date of introducing tougher quarantine due to COVID-19, but such plan being discussed with city mayors – PM

09:45 20.11.2020
IMF experts doubt advisability of issuing GDP warrants in Ukraine

IMF experts doubt advisability of issuing GDP warrants in Ukraine

09:38 19.11.2020
Zelensky waiting for start of IMF mission in Kyiv, next tranche for Ukraine

Zelensky waiting for start of IMF mission in Kyiv, next tranche for Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU expects growth of Ukraine's forex reserves in 2020 from $25.3 bln to over $27 bln

NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

Ukrzaliznytsya plans to increase tariffs for transportation, increase net profit up to UAH 3.5 bln in 2021

Ukroboronprom has already fulfilled govt defense procurement-2020 by 99%

LATEST

Ukraine exports 22.9 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2020/2021 MY

Ukrainian Startup Fund will finance eight more startups for grant of $25,000

State defense order adjustment from 2021 should not exceed 5-7% during fiscal year - Urusky

Ukraine and Israel plan to start exchange of experience between port services – The Embassy

Polish consulate accredits ten Ukrainian insurers under new requirements

NBU expects growth of Ukraine's forex reserves in 2020 from $25.3 bln to over $27 bln

News about bird flu outbreak in Mykolaiv region may affect export of MHP products - company

Зарубежные расходы украинских туристов в 2020г. упали, примерно, вдвое с $8,7 млрд в 2019г. и восстановятся до $5-5,5 млрд в 2021г. – Нацбанк

NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD