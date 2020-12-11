Shmyhal expects to announce start of IMF mission in Ukraine in near future

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine may begin work in the near future, which will allow receiving the second tranche of assistance from this financial organization, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We expect to announce the start of the mission of the International Monetary Fund in Ukraine in the near future. This will give us the opportunity to expect receiving in the near future the second tranche under the Stand-by Arrangement, which is currently open in our country," Shmyhal said in his address at the online conference "Ukraine: Investment Harbor in Time of Change" on Friday.

The prime minister also noted that Ukraine has a goal to get into the top 30 of the Doing Business rating in the near future.