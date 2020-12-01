Economy

18:47 01.12.2020

EU notes critical financial situation at Ukrzaliznytsia

1 min read
EU notes critical financial situation at Ukrzaliznytsia

The European Union notes the critical financial situation at JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, according to the EU's annual Association Implementation Report.

"The financial situation of the unreformed Ukrainian Railways company remains critical," it said.

"In the area of transport, the key draft laws on market opening, including on railway and on inland waterway transport, dangerous goods and multimodal transport have not been adopted. Similarly, the action plan for implementation of the National Transport Strategy, as well as the Complex Action Plan for reforming infrastructure projects and important to provide the basis for the introduction of EU standards for infrastructure management, are still not in place," according to the document.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #eu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:44 01.12.2020
EU still concerned about NBU independence, despite continued policy

EU still concerned about NBU independence, despite continued policy

14:14 01.12.2020
Ukraine continues to implement reforms, although challenges remain – EU report

Ukraine continues to implement reforms, although challenges remain – EU report

16:37 21.11.2020
For vision of Euromaidan to be realized Ukraine must continue fighting against corruption – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien

For vision of Euromaidan to be realized Ukraine must continue fighting against corruption – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien

15:01 20.11.2020
Almost 40% of Ukrainian enterprises positively assess impact of EU Association Agreement on their activities - poll

Almost 40% of Ukrainian enterprises positively assess impact of EU Association Agreement on their activities - poll

11:53 20.11.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels fixed guarantee fee of $ 300,000 for transit rail traffic

Ukrzaliznytsia cancels fixed guarantee fee of $ 300,000 for transit rail traffic

13:17 12.11.2020
During Lithuania's presidency of Council of EU in 2027, EU could declare Ukraine as candidate for membership – Ambassador of Lithuania

During Lithuania's presidency of Council of EU in 2027, EU could declare Ukraine as candidate for membership – Ambassador of Lithuania

12:58 11.11.2020
Some 49% of Ukrainians support joining EU, 41% - joining NATO – poll

Some 49% of Ukrainians support joining EU, 41% - joining NATO – poll

10:26 05.11.2020
Behavior of ex-management of Passenger Company causes potential losses of UAH 66 mln – Ukrzaliznytsia

Behavior of ex-management of Passenger Company causes potential losses of UAH 66 mln – Ukrzaliznytsia

17:59 03.11.2020
Bill on local content policy postponed reaching agreement on access to EU govt procurement market for year – Stefanishyna

Bill on local content policy postponed reaching agreement on access to EU govt procurement market for year – Stefanishyna

16:38 03.11.2020
In early 2021, Ukraine, EU to start updating Association Agreement to revise list, volumes of Ukrainian exports – Stefanishyna

In early 2021, Ukraine, EU to start updating Association Agreement to revise list, volumes of Ukrainian exports – Stefanishyna

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU still concerned about NBU independence, despite continued policy

President proposes Rada to abandon cashback, postpone fiscalization for private entrepreneurs for a year

Fall of GDP by year end should not exceed 5% - Kovaliv

Draft state budget for 2021 submitted to Rada for consideration at second reading

Zelensky tables draft law on entrepreneurs' support during quarantine to Rada

LATEST

President proposes Rada to abandon cashback, postpone fiscalization for private entrepreneurs for a year

Consultations on 2021 state budget to begin next week - MP

Fall of GDP by year end should not exceed 5% - Kovaliv

Draft state budget for 2021 submitted to Rada for consideration at second reading

Zelensky tables draft law on entrepreneurs' support during quarantine to Rada

Possible introduction of special duties on wire imports could slow down 4G adoption in villages – ACC

Adoption of law on REMIT to increase transparency of energy market - Energy Minister

Energy minister proposes that green power companies authorized to sell electricity on market to cut burden on Ukrenergo

Energy minister backs trade in electricity under bilateral contracts only on exchanges in 2021

Ukrenergo needs to borrow UAH 11.3 bln for paying to green power, state-owned generating companies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD