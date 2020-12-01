EU notes critical financial situation at Ukrzaliznytsia

The European Union notes the critical financial situation at JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, according to the EU's annual Association Implementation Report.

"The financial situation of the unreformed Ukrainian Railways company remains critical," it said.

"In the area of transport, the key draft laws on market opening, including on railway and on inland waterway transport, dangerous goods and multimodal transport have not been adopted. Similarly, the action plan for implementation of the National Transport Strategy, as well as the Complex Action Plan for reforming infrastructure projects and important to provide the basis for the introduction of EU standards for infrastructure management, are still not in place," according to the document.