Energy minister backs trade in electricity under bilateral contracts only on exchanges in 2021

In 2021, it is necessary to create equal conditions for public and private producers of electricity, for which trade under bilateral agreements exclusively on exchanges is envisaged, acting Energy Minister Yuriy Boiko has said.

"In 2021, the electricity market must work in a balanced manner. This goal is achievable. To achieve it, it is envisaged to create equal conditions for the private and public sectors and, accordingly, trade in the bilateral agreements market exclusively on exchange platforms," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, "it is not important at the start whether it will be one or several platforms."

The main thing is that it will be transparent trade with an understandable logic of pricing, the acting minister said.

He also said that such a step is supported by international partners, a number of MPs, "among whom, perhaps, the full composition of the profile energy committee."