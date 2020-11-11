Economy

14:52 11.11.2020

Ukraine may announce tender for 5G frequencies in Oct 2021 – govt

2 min read
Ukraine may announce tender for 5G frequencies in Oct 2021 – govt

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to approve an action plan for the implementation of 5G mobile communication system in Ukraine, which provides for the announcement of a tender for the issuance of licenses for the use of radio frequency (RF) spectrum for 5G in October 2021.

According to the action plan for the implementation of the 5G mobile communication system in Ukraine, the text of which is available to Interfax-Ukraine, it is planned that in order to analyze the RF spectrum suitable for implementation of 5G, to determine potential frequency bands and the conditions for their use, in November 2020 a separate working group will be created.

The action plan also assumes, based on the results of the work of this group in December 2020, to determine the need for research work in order to determine the cost of the RF spectrum in the 700 MHz and 3400-3800 MHz bands for the implementation of 5G, the possibility of joint use of radio electronic means by special users of mobile communications, and also to work out possible financing of such works from the budget.

In June 2021, it is planned to carry out work to determine the cost of the RF spectrum in the 700MHz and 3400-3800 MHz bands for the implementation of 5G, and in August to prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers a draft amending the fees for issuing licenses for using the RF spectrum in Ukraine.

The action plan also provides for the announcement of a competition or tender for the issuance of licenses for the use of the RF spectrum for the 5G system in October 2021, subject to the adoption of the regulations provided for in the plan.

At the same time, in December 2021, it is planned to provide telecom operators with the rights to use the RF spectrum for the implementation of 5G based on the results of the competition.

According to the explanatory note to the document, as a result of the introduction of 5G, the Ukrainian economy will be able to grow rapidly.

Tags: #ukraine #5g
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:28 11.11.2020
Ukraine's govt sets conditions for establishments' operation during weekend quarantine

Ukraine's govt sets conditions for establishments' operation during weekend quarantine

15:50 11.11.2020
Transport to not be suspended during weekend quarantine – Krykliy

Transport to not be suspended during weekend quarantine – Krykliy

13:15 11.11.2020
Ukraine hopes for complete settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on intl law – MFA

Ukraine hopes for complete settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on intl law – MFA

09:31 11.11.2020
Biden ready to work with UK and France to resolve military conflict in eastern Ukraine

Biden ready to work with UK and France to resolve military conflict in eastern Ukraine

09:20 11.11.2020
Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

18:47 09.11.2020
Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

17:26 09.11.2020
Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

15:49 09.11.2020
Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

12:14 09.11.2020
Ukrainian Fur Breeders Association declares no cases of SARS-CoV-2 mink disease at Ukrainian farms

Ukrainian Fur Breeders Association declares no cases of SARS-CoV-2 mink disease at Ukrainian farms

12:11 09.11.2020
Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukreximbank redeems its eurobonds for $300 mln

NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

LATEST

Ukrposhta plans to purchase four sorting lines for equipment of automated sorting centers

Ukreximbank redeems its eurobonds for $300 mln

Business may not withstand weekend lockdown - EBA

NBU governor meets with World Bank, IFC leadership during visit to Washington

Cabinet ready to support business during enhanced weekend quarantine – Shmyhal

Potential of total investment in Ukrainian transport, infrastructure is up to $30 bln – National Economic Strategy

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

Kernel suggests shareholders approving FY2020 dividends at $0.42 per share

For first time ever traders start gas re-export from Ukraine – GTSOU

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD