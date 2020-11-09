Economy

18:47 09.11.2020

Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

The strategic goals for the development of the agricultural sector of Ukraine provide for an increase in the volume of exports of agricultural products from $22.2 billion in 2019 to $45 billion by 2030.

According to the document entitled "Vectors of Economic Development" published within the framework of the National Economic Strategy 2030, Ukraine in 10 years can achieve export income of $1,500 per hectare and increase export of organic products to $1 billion.

In addition, over this period, it is planned to increase: the share of processed products in the agricultural sector from 21% to 50%, the number of new agro-industrial clusters to 12 and vertically integrated cooperative clusters to 60, the area of land with organic status to at least 3% of the total area of agricultural land (now about 1%).

The strategy also provides by 2030 for the provision of: cadastral registration of at least 90% of agricultural land and water resources, an additional 1 million ha of land with irrigation systems.

The plans for the development of the agro-industrial complex of Ukraine till 2030 also include achieving a 30% increase in yields per hectare, reducing the time for logistics by 50% by 2025, reducing the share of raw materials production to 50% in GDP, achieving an indicator of artificial meat production of 5% meat production, attracting at least $100 million to Agtech startups and achieving the implementation of smart farming on 30% of the area.

The strategy was developed by experts from the Economic Recovery Center, the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, and the Ukrainian Institute for the Future.

Tags: #export #economic_strategy #ukraine
