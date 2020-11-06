PM: $1 trln of GDP in 10 years is unrealized potential of Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that $1 trillion of GDP in 10 years is Ukraine's unrealized potential.

"$1 trillion of GDP in 10 years is the unrealized potential of our country. $1 trillion was lost by all citizens of the country due to constant changes in vectors, unfinished reforms, lack of a long-term economic strategy, corruption, and poor governance," Shmyhal said during the presentation of the country's economic audit and vectors of economic development until 2030 in Kyiv on Friday.