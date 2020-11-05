EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan for construction of bridge across railway in Kherson, EUR 40 mln for repair of roads in Dnipropetrovsk region

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide loans to Ukraine to finance road infrastructure at the regional level, pilot projects will appear in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions in 2021, according to the website of the Ministry of Finance with reference to Deputy Minister Oleksandr Kava.

According to him, the EBRD, in particular, will provide a loan of EUR 25 million for the construction of a bridge over the railway to connect two districts of Kherson and EUR 40 million - for the reconstruction of sections of two regional highways with a total length of 95.3 km in Dnipropetrovsk region (T-04-10 Dnipro - Mahdalynivka - Kotivka and T-04-29 Verkhiodniprovsk station - Verkhovtseve - Bozhedarivka).

The planned date of project approval is March 21, 2021.

"One of the promising areas of cooperation between Ukraine and the EBRD is loans to finance road infrastructure at the regional level. I am glad that the work that started two years ago is yielding results: the preparation of projects in this area has begun and the necessary legislative and regulatory conditions will be created for such support. I am pleased to welcome the leadership of Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, where pilot projects will be implemented. For its part, the Ministry of Finance is ready to join this work," said Kava during a working meeting with the EBRD regarding the revision of the portfolio of common projects.