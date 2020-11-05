Rada backs draft state budget-2021 at 1st reading along with budgetary conclusions

The Verkhovna Rada, two weeks later from the schedule laid down in the Budget Code, supported the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2021 at the first reading submitted by the government, adopting the Budgetary Conclusions and recommending that the government take them into account when preparing the document for the second reading and increase revenues by UAH 20.2 billion.

Some 275 MPs voted for this decision, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

As previously reported, in total, the working group, with the participation of the Ministry of Finance and the Accounting Chamber, processed 2,451 proposals from the deputies, for the registration of which it was necessary UAH 1.5 trillion and agreed with an increase in the state budget revenues envisaged in the project in the amount of UAH 1.07 trillion, by UAH 20.2 billion.

According to the draft document, UAH 12 billion of this amount is an increase in receipts from the National Bank by UAH 12 billion (although the NBU considered the initial plan to be overstated by UAH 10.4 billion), and another UAH 4.24 billion from an increase in the minimum dividend rate and the share of the allocated to the state budget of the net profit of state-owned companies and companies with state shares from 30% to 90%.

As for the costs, it is proposed to increase them for individual programs and measures in the field of health care system, education, social protection, culture, sports; ensuring the functioning of diplomatic institutions [for UAH 943 million]; utilization of solid rocket fuel [for UAH 520 million]; provision of state support to agricultural producers [for UAH 500 million] and the implementation of state investment and infrastructure projects [from UAH 1.13 billion to UAH 4 billion].

The draft Budget Conclusions also indicated a proposal to increase spending on the Verkhovna Rada by UAH 247 million, to provide the Ministry of Economy with UAH 110.17 million for the creation of centers of the creative economy.

In total, the document contains 103 recommendations to the government to increase spending and only three to reduce them.

The Rada also recommended that the government return to the text of the state budget the limit amount of state guarantees next year and the guaranteed state debt at the end of the next year.