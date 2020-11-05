Economy

16:12 05.11.2020

Rada backs draft state budget-2021 at 1st reading along with budgetary conclusions

2 min read
Rada backs draft state budget-2021 at 1st reading along with budgetary conclusions

The Verkhovna Rada, two weeks later from the schedule laid down in the Budget Code, supported the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2021 at the first reading submitted by the government, adopting the Budgetary Conclusions and recommending that the government take them into account when preparing the document for the second reading and increase revenues by UAH 20.2 billion.

Some 275 MPs voted for this decision, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

As previously reported, in total, the working group, with the participation of the Ministry of Finance and the Accounting Chamber, processed 2,451 proposals from the deputies, for the registration of which it was necessary UAH 1.5 trillion and agreed with an increase in the state budget revenues envisaged in the project in the amount of UAH 1.07 trillion, by UAH 20.2 billion.

According to the draft document, UAH 12 billion of this amount is an increase in receipts from the National Bank by UAH 12 billion (although the NBU considered the initial plan to be overstated by UAH 10.4 billion), and another UAH 4.24 billion from an increase in the minimum dividend rate and the share of the allocated to the state budget of the net profit of state-owned companies and companies with state shares from 30% to 90%.

As for the costs, it is proposed to increase them for individual programs and measures in the field of health care system, education, social protection, culture, sports; ensuring the functioning of diplomatic institutions [for UAH 943 million]; utilization of solid rocket fuel [for UAH 520 million]; provision of state support to agricultural producers [for UAH 500 million] and the implementation of state investment and infrastructure projects [from UAH 1.13 billion to UAH 4 billion].

The draft Budget Conclusions also indicated a proposal to increase spending on the Verkhovna Rada by UAH 247 million, to provide the Ministry of Economy with UAH 110.17 million for the creation of centers of the creative economy.

In total, the document contains 103 recommendations to the government to increase spending and only three to reduce them.

The Rada also recommended that the government return to the text of the state budget the limit amount of state guarantees next year and the guaranteed state debt at the end of the next year.

Tags: #budget #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:30 05.11.2020
Rada passes Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2020-2024 at first reading

Rada passes Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2020-2024 at first reading

15:26 03.11.2020
Rada registers bill to increase quorum in Constitutional Court from 12 to 17 people

Rada registers bill to increase quorum in Constitutional Court from 12 to 17 people

17:55 02.11.2020
National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

17:51 02.11.2020
National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

17:37 29.10.2020
Rada profile committee receives urgent conclusion of Venice Commission, ODIHR on draft law on all-Ukrainian referendum

Rada profile committee receives urgent conclusion of Venice Commission, ODIHR on draft law on all-Ukrainian referendum

15:08 29.10.2020
Rada to quickly react to Constitutional Court's decision to cancel e-declaration – Razumkov

Rada to quickly react to Constitutional Court's decision to cancel e-declaration – Razumkov

09:48 29.10.2020
Rada's press service cancels decision to revoke accreditation of number of media outlets

Rada's press service cancels decision to revoke accreditation of number of media outlets

16:55 26.10.2020
Reformatting parliamentary coalition or early parliamentary elections after local elections to become irrelevant – opinion

Reformatting parliamentary coalition or early parliamentary elections after local elections to become irrelevant – opinion

13:53 25.10.2020
Rada to start considering draft state budget-2021 during first week of November – Razumkov

Rada to start considering draft state budget-2021 during first week of November – Razumkov

12:50 22.10.2020
Ukrainian president proposes to Rada to lift moratorium on opening bankruptcy cases during quarantine

Ukrainian president proposes to Rada to lift moratorium on opening bankruptcy cases during quarantine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Situation with Constitutional Court not to affect cooperation with IMF - Shmyhal

Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

Finance Ministry intends to start repo transactions, other active operations with govt bonds in Q2 2021 - draft cabinet order

S&P still classifies Ukrainian banking sector as group 10 according to BICRA level

LATEST

Naftogaz ready to start drilling in Yuzivska plot six months after signing contract for its development – Kobolev

EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan for construction of bridge across railway in Kherson, EUR 40 mln for repair of roads in Dnipropetrovsk region

Situation with Constitutional Court not to affect cooperation with IMF - Shmyhal

Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

Behavior of ex-management of Passenger Company causes potential losses of UAH 66 mln – Ukrzaliznytsia

Finance Ministry intends to start repo transactions, other active operations with govt bonds in Q2 2021 - draft cabinet order

S&P still classifies Ukrainian banking sector as group 10 according to BICRA level

Bill on local content policy postponed reaching agreement on access to EU govt procurement market for year – Stefanishyna

In early 2021, Ukraine, EU to start updating Association Agreement to revise list, volumes of Ukrainian exports – Stefanishyna

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD