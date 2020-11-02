Economy

17:55 02.11.2020

National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

1 min read
National budget receipts in October 2020 amounted to UAH 77.2 billion, which is 9.8% higher than the planned figure and 8.5% higher than last year's level, according to data from the State Treasury Service of Ukraine.

According to information released on Monday, the general budget fund received UAH 65.08 billion in October, which is 14.8% more than the plan and 6.4% more than in October 2019.

According to the service, in general, the national budget receipts in January-October 2020 amounted to UAH 842.31 billion, which reduced the backlog from the plan to 0.9% from 1.5% in the first nine months of the year.

The situation is even better with the general fund, which received UAH 720.46 billion in January-October this year, or only 0.2% less than the plan, while in January-September the plan was met by 98.5%.

Compared to the same period last year, the receipts of the 2020 national budget in the first 10 months of the year increased only 3.9%, including the general fund – by 1.2%.

Tags: #budget
