Economy

14:59 05.10.2020

Naftogaz may start exporting gas to EU

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy may start exporting natural gas to the EU countries in the coming heating season, Serhiy Pereloma, acting head of the company and acting head of Ukrtransgaz, has said.

"This year, the level of filling of Ukrainian gas storage facilities will reach the highest level in the past ten years. Accordingly, on the part of the UGS operator, we have done everything necessary to ensure that the next heating season passes without crises. We do not rule out that in case of a favorable situation on the European market, Ukraine will start its gas export to the EU. Domestic UGS facilities currently have enough reserves to not only provide heat to Ukrainians, but also to receive additional income from gas sales abroad," the UTG press service quoted him as saying.

According to the company, out of the available, 28 billion cubic meters of gas in the UGS facilities, foreign traders store 9.7 billion cubic meters of gas in a customs warehouse mode, and resident companies – 1.3 billion cubic meters.

The system of 12 underground storage facilities of Ukrtransgaz, 100% of which belongs to NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, has a total design capacity of 31 billion cubic meters.

Tags: #naftogaz #gas
