Economy

09:31 05.10.2020

Ukroboronprom presents strategy of transformation into seven industry holdings to deputy PM

2 min read
Ukroboronprom presents strategy of transformation into seven industry holdings to deputy PM

The team of the Ukroboronprom state concern has presented a comprehensive strategy for the transformation and development of the concern until 2030, which involves the reorganization of 60 enterprises of the concern into seven branch holdings: aircraft repair, armored vehicles, precision weapons, ammunition and special chemistry, radar systems, marine systems and special export, to the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky.

"The coordination of the strategy with the Ministry of Strategic Industries is an important step for the transformation of Ukroboronprom into a qualitatively new holding company - Defense Systems of Ukraine," the state concern said in a press release, citing First Deputy Director General Roman Bondar.

According to him, the strategy rests on four pillars: improving product quality, attracting engineering talent and raising social standards; seeking investments and setting up joint ventures; development of new technologies and development of new competitive product platforms to stimulate exports. The document describes the target model of a new defense holding company with the functions of a financial and corporate center for the management of industry associations.

The transformation concept, according to the company's charter, must be approved by the supervisory board of the concern, after which it will be submitted for consideration and final approval by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Ukroboronprom recalled that initially in May it proposed to reorganize 50 enterprises and unite 38 members of the concern, which account for 88% of the income, into six holdings, and said that the proposed concept takes into account all the comments and proposals of Urusky received during July-September of the current year.

"The rest of the enterprises will be transferred to the management of other bodies, in particular, to the State Property Fund," the press service said. According to the release, it is also proposed not to include some of the concern's aircraft manufacturing enterprises, which should go to independent associations in the aerospace industry, in the future defense holding. A number of enterprises, including the concern, are proposed to be liquidated in the process of transformation.

The final list of enterprises subject to reorganization must be approved by the supervisory board and the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Tags: #ukroboronprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:05 13.08.2020
Aircraft building enterprises to be removed from Ukroboronprom, combined into holding with aerospace firms – Dpty PM

Aircraft building enterprises to be removed from Ukroboronprom, combined into holding with aerospace firms – Dpty PM

11:58 30.06.2020
Ukroboronprom, Antonov start developing program to revive Ukrainian aviation industry

Ukroboronprom, Antonov start developing program to revive Ukrainian aviation industry

15:00 22.06.2020
Antonov's trade union suing govt regarding withdrawal of enterprise from Ukroboronprom concern

Antonov's trade union suing govt regarding withdrawal of enterprise from Ukroboronprom concern

13:16 19.05.2020
Ukroboronprom tests latest radar station

Ukroboronprom tests latest radar station

10:35 14.05.2020
Ukroboronprom presents its reform plan to Saakashvili

Ukroboronprom presents its reform plan to Saakashvili

11:36 12.05.2020
Ukroboronprom supplies more than 300 armored vehicles to military since year start

Ukroboronprom supplies more than 300 armored vehicles to military since year start

14:22 19.03.2020
Ukroboronprom restores artificial lung ventilators production at Burevisnyk in Kyiv, to launch FFP3 respirators output at Novator in Khmelnytsky

Ukroboronprom restores artificial lung ventilators production at Burevisnyk in Kyiv, to launch FFP3 respirators output at Novator in Khmelnytsky

12:34 12.03.2020
Ukroboronprom to transfer 23 enterprises to State Property Fund, SSAU – Abromavičius

Ukroboronprom to transfer 23 enterprises to State Property Fund, SSAU – Abromavičius

16:15 11.03.2020
Ukroboronprom may suffer losses due to COVID-19 – Abromavičius

Ukroboronprom may suffer losses due to COVID-19 – Abromavičius

15:38 11.03.2020
Ukroboronprom has no plans to privatize Antonov State Enterprise – Abromavičius

Ukroboronprom has no plans to privatize Antonov State Enterprise – Abromavičius

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IKEA founds no evidence of using illegally harvested timber from Ukraine

AMC permits Metinvest to buy Pokrovske mine directorate, Sviato-Varvarynska enrichment factory

AMCU establishes collusion upon purchase of Respublika mall

Ukraine enters October with record 28 bcm of gas stocks in UGS

Ukraine occupies leading positions in banking system's indicators among CIS countries – S&P

LATEST

IKEA founds no evidence of using illegally harvested timber from Ukraine

Гройсман об эпидемии COVID-19: Государство потеряло контроль над ситуацией

AMC permits Metinvest to buy Pokrovske mine directorate, Sviato-Varvarynska enrichment factory

Zelensky: Ukraine will develop nuclear energy, despite opposition of many countries

H&M raises revenue in Ukraine by 59% in national currency in third fiscal quarter

AMCU establishes collusion upon purchase of Respublika mall

Kyivstar notes positive impact of updating sectoral legislation in electronic communications on Ukraine's telecom market

DTEK wins award for Most Impressive Debut Issuer from GlobalCapital for issuance of green bonds

Fire on 'Severodonetsk Azot' territory is extinguished, workshops continue operating - Group DF

EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD