Economy

15:14 25.09.2020

Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

1 min read
Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

 Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the possibility of reducing the state budget deficit for 2021.

"The income part today is less than the expenses that we have to carry out. A deficit arises, the deficit is covered from various sources, in particular from borrowed. These are international loans, external borrowing and internal borrowing ... This year the deficit is 7.5%, about UAH 298 billion. Next year we plan 6%, but now we are negotiating with the International Monetary Fund to reduce it a little," Shmyhal said at a meeting with students of the Lviv Polytechnic National University in Lviv.

The prime minister stressed that the government will fulfill the 2020 budget and the 2021 budget.

According to him, the authorities expect a moderate economic growth, which has already begun.

Tags: #government #imf #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:34 25.09.2020
Ukrainian PM wants to create stock market in a year

Ukrainian PM wants to create stock market in a year

12:22 25.09.2020
Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

13:07 24.09.2020
Ukraine should try to get tranche from IMF under SBA by late 2020 – Deputy NBU governor

Ukraine should try to get tranche from IMF under SBA by late 2020 – Deputy NBU governor

10:55 24.09.2020
Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

10:39 24.09.2020
Govt obliges NCCIR to open data on provider operation, Internet coverage quality, subscriber numbers

Govt obliges NCCIR to open data on provider operation, Internet coverage quality, subscriber numbers

17:38 22.09.2020
EU ready to provide EUR 1.2 bln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, subject to constructive interaction with IMF, fulfillment of requirements on rule of law – Borrell

EU ready to provide EUR 1.2 bln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, subject to constructive interaction with IMF, fulfillment of requirements on rule of law – Borrell

15:00 22.09.2020
Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

15:50 17.09.2020
Ukraine may receive another IMF tranche in Dec - Hetmantsev

Ukraine may receive another IMF tranche in Dec - Hetmantsev

10:16 17.09.2020
G7 Ambassadors support IMF waiting on Ukraine's demonstration of political will to protect NBU, anti-corruption agencies

G7 Ambassadors support IMF waiting on Ukraine's demonstration of political will to protect NBU, anti-corruption agencies

18:24 10.09.2020
IMF notes importance of new anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine

IMF notes importance of new anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SCM sells network of Parallel fuel stations - media

Fedorov considers financing of cybersecurity in budget-2021 dramatically insufficient

Ukrainian PM wants to create stock market in a year

Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

NBU decides to liquidate Bank Arcada

LATEST

Energoatom confirmed plans to launch first phase of CSFSF in Dec 2020 – Energy ministry

SCM sells network of Parallel fuel stations - media

Fedorov considers financing of cybersecurity in budget-2021 dramatically insufficient

NBU decides to liquidate Bank Arcada

Bill on reduction of VAT on some agricultural goods lobbies interests of large agro traders – expert

Energoatom and Naftogaz agree on joint implementation of hydrogen projects

NBU predicts actual budget deficit at 6-6.5% of GDP in 2020

NBU expects surplus of Ukraine's current account to reach nil in H1 2020

Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

Developer Arricano sees net profit rise 2.5-fold, reduces revenue by 18% in H1 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD