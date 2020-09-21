Economy

11:04 21.09.2020

Electrotyazhmash completes contract with Poland's Almides to fix over 300 drive electric motors

 The state-owned enterprise Electrotyazhmash Plant (Kharkiv) has shipped a batch of fixed DC drive electric motors for diesel locomotives to the Polish company Almides Sp.z o.o. under a contract signed in 2018.

According to a posting of the press service of Electrotyazhmash on the company's website, in only two years more than 300 motors of this modification have been repaired for the Polish partner.

The cost of the contract has not been specified.

"The Almides company is one of our large European partners. We have fixed the equipment manufactured by Electrotyazhmash during the Soviet period. After the work done, it will serve for more than one year," the press service said, citing acting Director General of the plant Viktor Busko.

Electrotyazhmash specializes in the production of powerful hydrogenerators, turbine generators for thermal power plants and nuclear power plants, electric motors for drives of rolling mills, mine hoists, traction electrical equipment for railway and urban transport.

Tags: #poland #electrotyazhmash #motors
