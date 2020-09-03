Economy

09:23 03.09.2020

Finance ministry to challenge Pechersky district court's decision in $350 mln dispute between PrivatBank and Surkis brothers

Finance ministry to challenge Pechersky district court's decision in $350 mln dispute between PrivatBank and Surkis brothers

The Ministry of Finance will file an appeal against the decision of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv regarding the full satisfaction of the application of the Surkis brothers' companies on the procedure for enforcing the decision made in 2017 to secure the disputed lawsuit of the Surkis brothers' companies on servicing deposits by the state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv), the debt for which the plaintiffs estimate at $350 million.

"The decision of the Pechersk Court… aimed at the actual recovery of almost UAH 10 billion ($350 million) from the bank and adopted in violation of procedural law," the Ministry of Finance said on its website on Wednesday.

According to the report, The Ministry of Finance does not agree with the decision of the Pechersky district court and will continue to protect the interests of the state and the bank. The next step is to prepare an appeal against the decision announced.

