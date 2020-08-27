Economy

15:32 27.08.2020

Total losses of Energoatom amount to about UAH 10 bln in H1 - Kotin

 The total amount of financial losses of Energoatom for the first half of the year was about UAH 10 billion, acting president of the company Petro Kotin has said.

"Out of UAH 10 billion of financial losses, UAH 6.696 billion is the debt of Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise for the supplied electricity, UAH 292 million is the debt of Ukrenergo, and UAH 662 million is the amount of short-term loans that the company had to take to close critical payments," Kotin said.

At the same time, the head of Energoatom noted that in addition to a 12% reduction in the volume of electricity production at nuclear power plants by the new energy balance, the company faced administrative restrictions that did not allow producing additional electricity even during the periods of increased demand for it.

"In total, in the first half of the year, Energoatom produced 39.5 billion kWh of electricity, which is 102.4% of the adjusted target (38.6 billion kWh). The plan was fulfilled by all nuclear power plants. Among the leaders are Rivne NPP and Zaporizhia NPP," the report says.

At the same time, among the achievements of Energoatom, Kotin named the successful entry into the market of bilateral agreements and the successful holding of auctions for the sale of electricity, the start of its export to Belarus, the receipt of EUR100 million from the European Atomic Energy Community for the implementation of the comprehensive program to improve the safety of Ukrainian NPP power units.

Tags: #energoatom #electricity
