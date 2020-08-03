Economy

10:22 03.08.2020

Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

3 min read
Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

The current account of the balance of payments in April-June posted a record-hitting surplus of $4.3 billion, according to the inflation report of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), posted on its website last week.

"In H1 2020, exports showed greater resilience to the effects of the crisis than imports, among other things due to relatively more stable external demand for foods. In contrast, imports of goods and services plunged as domestic demand narrowed, energy prices fell further, and tourism halted," the NBU said.

According to NBU estimates, the consolidated balance of payments of Ukraine in the second quarter showed a deficit of $100 million, while in the April forecast the regulator expected a surplus at the level of $200 million.

According to the report, the export of goods and services in the second quarter decreased by 12.1% compared to the same period last year (year-over-year), to $13.2 billion, including due to weakening global economic activity, depletion of stocks of certain grains and low global prices for metals and corn.

In general, the export of food products in the second quarter of 2020 decreased due to the rapid depletion of corn and soybeans, high competition in the grain market and a decrease in demand from biofuel producers, as well as, despite an increase in the supply of fertilizers and plastics, exports of chemical products decreased amid deteriorating external pricing environment.

In addition, the decline in exports of metallurgical products plunged due to a further contraction of external demand and a decrease in global prices and exports of engineering products, including due to a decrease in external orders for the supply of railway cars.

According to the document, by the end of April-June 2020, imports of goods and services fell sharply (by 27.7% year-over-year) due to a significant narrowing of domestic demand and the closure of borders, to $12.3 billion. In particular, imports of products engineering decreased significantly, and the decline in imports of components for alternative energy has increased due to uncertainty regarding the legal framework for this type of activity.

Imports of industrial products also decreased amid weakening consumer demand, while imports of food products continued to grow. In addition, imports of chemical products decreased as a result of an increase in domestic production of fertilizers, which was lower than the volume of purchases of household chemicals, as well as amid lower prices for energy. According to the NBU, the decline in energy imports has also deepened due to the decline in prices (by almost 50% year-over-year).

Despite the expected decline in the volume of transfers, their fall was less than forecast (up to 60% year-over-year) – it was 15.3%. "This was facilitated by the active return of Ukrainian workers to work abroad and a more stable demand for labor migrants in recipient countries (in particular Poland)," the NBU said.

According to the forecasts of the central bank, the current account of the balance of payments in Q3 2020 will be with a surplus of $400 million, in Q4 – with a deficit of $600 million, and by the end of the year the surplus will amount to $6.5 billion.

According to NBU estimates, the consolidated balance of payments of Ukraine at the end of Q3 will be reduced to zero, at the end of Q4, the surplus will amount to $400 million, and in 2020 – $1.5 billion.

Tags: #nbu #balance #surplus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:40 31.07.2020
NBU estimates GDP fall in Q2 2020 at 11%

NBU estimates GDP fall in Q2 2020 at 11%

16:17 31.07.2020
NBU worsens expectations regarding public debt growth to 62% of GDP in 2020

NBU worsens expectations regarding public debt growth to 62% of GDP in 2020

13:51 31.07.2020
NBU approves acquisition of 100% of Credit Dnipro Bank's charter capital by Yaroslavsky

NBU approves acquisition of 100% of Credit Dnipro Bank's charter capital by Yaroslavsky

09:57 30.07.2020
NBU ready to sign memo with IFC for expanding financial inclusion, developing Fintech

NBU ready to sign memo with IFC for expanding financial inclusion, developing Fintech

16:16 24.07.2020
Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

18:44 23.07.2020
Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

15:36 23.07.2020
NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

14:56 23.07.2020
NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

14:52 23.07.2020
NBU expects intl reserves growth to $29.8 bln in 2020

NBU expects intl reserves growth to $29.8 bln in 2020

16:54 22.07.2020
Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kudrytsky elected head of Ukrenergo

EBRD provides EUR 51.85 mln loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia for gas production, energy efficiency

NBU estimates GDP fall in Q2 2020 at 11%

NBU worsens expectations regarding public debt growth to 62% of GDP in 2020

Energy ministry in talks to attract EUR 300 mln in credits from state banks, IFIs for regulating non-payments on electricity market

LATEST

Open data transport service includes section to track road safety improvement in Ukraine – Krykliy

Kudrytsky elected head of Ukrenergo

Group DF achieves invalidation of competition agency's decision to separate its nitrogen fertilizers plants in court

EBRD provides EUR 51.85 mln loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia for gas production, energy efficiency

Ukraine could sign $350 mln loan agreement with World Bank late Aug – Finance ministry

Energy ministry in talks to attract EUR 300 mln in credits from state banks, IFIs for regulating non-payments on electricity market

Energy ministry starts preparations for 'green' auctions – Buslavets

Energy Community Secretariat, Ukraine's Energy Ministry, EBRD, Ukrainian Energy Exchange sign memo on gas market development

UIA sees $60 mln in losses due to halt of operations during lockdown, seeks to fire some 900 employees

Competition agency accuses energy regulator of inaction on electricity market

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD