12:52 21.07.2020

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

Consultations between Ukraine and Germany were held on July 17 on interaction on hydrogen energy issues, as a result of which the parties agreed to conduct a study on the possibility of using the gas transportation system (GTS) of Ukraine to transport hydrogen, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"It is envisaged that Germany will be one of the largest markets for consumption of hydrogen energy, and Ukraine can become a reliable supplier of hydrogen to the EU, in particular to Germany. For Ukraine, this means investments in technology, GTS and profit from hydrogen sales. We agreed that cooperation with Germany will continue in the form of developing a roadmap for the development of energy partnership and a study will be conducted on the possibility of using the gas transportation system of Ukraine to transport hydrogen," he said at an online briefing.

Kuleba stressed that this is a very promising partnership both for the energy security of Ukraine and for the energy security of Europe as a whole.

According to him, as of now, the most obvious place in which the EU sees Ukraine in the context of the European Green Deal is the development of hydrogen energy.

"And this is the development of the Ukrainian energy sector. This is, potentially, investment in the modernization of the gas transportation system of Ukraine. This is, in fact, a new wave of the energy development in Ukraine, as part of the EU energy space. That is why hydrogen is not only economically important for the Ukrainian economy, business, but also politically important for the Ukrainian state," he explained.

He noted that on July 8, the EU adopted the hydrogen strategy, and on July 17 consultations were held between Ukraine and Germany on cooperation on hydrogen energy issues.

Tags: #gts #kuleba #ukraine #germany #gas
