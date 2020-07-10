Economy

12:59 10.07.2020

Energy Ministry chooses Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort in gas market for public

1 min read
Energy Ministry chooses Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort in gas market for public

The Ministry of Energy has chosen Naftogaz Ukrainy gas supply company LLC as the supplier of last resort in the natural gas market for the population.

According to the agency's website, the competition committee made the relevant decision on July 10: five members of the commission supported the decision (there are seven members in the commission).

The price offer of Naftogaz Ukrainy amounted to UAH 2,712 per 1,000 cubic meter including VAT with a 0% margin.

Tags: #naftogaz #energy_ministry #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:55 07.07.2020
Ukraine asks EC, Energy Community Secretariat for help in conflict with Slovakia's gas TSO – head of Gas TSO of Ukraine

Ukraine asks EC, Energy Community Secretariat for help in conflict with Slovakia's gas TSO – head of Gas TSO of Ukraine

17:48 01.07.2020
Naftogaz in June pays UAH 39.6 bln of dividends to budget, bringing total payment to UAH 48.1 bln – Kobolev

Naftogaz in June pays UAH 39.6 bln of dividends to budget, bringing total payment to UAH 48.1 bln – Kobolev

15:54 01.07.2020
Govt extends PSO on market where gas sold to households by one month until Aug 1

Govt extends PSO on market where gas sold to households by one month until Aug 1

15:53 22.06.2020
Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

15:47 22.06.2020
IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

18:33 19.06.2020
Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

17:57 19.06.2020
Ukrainian UGS facilities to be ready to switch to gas metering in energy units by late 2020

Ukrainian UGS facilities to be ready to switch to gas metering in energy units by late 2020

17:42 18.06.2020
Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS close to 19 bcm, to reach record by winter – Naftogaz

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS close to 19 bcm, to reach record by winter – Naftogaz

16:32 17.06.2020
Launch of LNG terminal in Croatia opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian traders – Makogon

Launch of LNG terminal in Croatia opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian traders – Makogon

13:36 08.06.2020
EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall at 5.9% in Jan-May

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine agree on sharing of networks to develop 4G in rural areas, on highways

We support NBU independence, but how to live if budget based on UAH 30/$1 – Zelensky

Head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval says NBU refinancing rate could fall by 1-1.5 p.p.

LATEST

EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan to Ukraine's air navigator

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall at 5.9% in Jan-May

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine agree on sharing of networks to develop 4G in rural areas, on highways

We support NBU independence, but how to live if budget based on UAH 30/$1 – Zelensky

Head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval says NBU refinancing rate could fall by 1-1.5 p.p.

Premier: introduction of tax per ha of land premature

Ukraine to review Energy Strategy harmonizing document with European Green Deal – official

Financial stability in Ukraine to be kept even with second wave of COVID-19 – Raiffeisen Bank Aval head

PrivatBank makes possible payments via Google Pay for 12,000 Ukrainian online vendors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD