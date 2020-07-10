Energy Ministry chooses Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort in gas market for public

The Ministry of Energy has chosen Naftogaz Ukrainy gas supply company LLC as the supplier of last resort in the natural gas market for the population.

According to the agency's website, the competition committee made the relevant decision on July 10: five members of the commission supported the decision (there are seven members in the commission).

The price offer of Naftogaz Ukrainy amounted to UAH 2,712 per 1,000 cubic meter including VAT with a 0% margin.