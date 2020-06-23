Economy

17:33 23.06.2020

Energy ministry has not yet reached agreements with Centrenergo on payments to coalmines for supplied coal – minister

2 min read
Energy ministry has not yet reached agreements with Centrenergo on payments to coalmines for supplied coal – minister

 The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has not yet reached an agreement with PJSC Centrenergo regarding settlements with state-owned coal enterprises for supplied coal, according to a statement on the ministry's Facebook page.

"The ministry is constantly negotiating with the management of Centrenergo PJSC, which is managed by the State Property Fund, regarding the facilitation of settlements for shipped coal, but so far no agreements have been reached," acting Minister of Energy Olha Buslavets said at a meeting with representatives of Nadiya Mine adding that the management of the power generating company promised to set up a debt repayment schedule.

According to Buslavets, the ministry is currently considering options for introducing a mechanism for selling coal to state-owned enterprises at exchange auctions.

According to acting Director of the mine Ihor Piliay, Centrenergo's debt to the coal enterprise amounts to UAH 9 million. At the same time, he said that PJSC Lvivoblenergo plans to disconnect the mine from power supply from June 26 due to debts for electricity in the amount of UAH 7.8 million.

"This situation, unfortunately, is not only at the Nadiya mine. One of the reasons is the decrease in electricity generation at TPPs, as well as the recent policy of Centrenergo to replace Ukrainian coal with gas," Buslavets said.

At the same time, she said that in the near future the financial and economic audit of the mine should be completed, based on which conclusions will be made regarding the activities of officials, which led to a deterioration in the economic condition of the enterprise.

Tags: #centrenergo #energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:41 17.06.2020
Ukraine intended to reinforce energy cooperation with Germany

Ukraine intended to reinforce energy cooperation with Germany

17:03 16.06.2020
Govt proposes to Rada to ban imports of electricity from Russia, Belarus until 2022, impose obligations to develop generating facilities on Ukrenergo

Govt proposes to Rada to ban imports of electricity from Russia, Belarus until 2022, impose obligations to develop generating facilities on Ukrenergo

16:27 13.06.2020
Council of Experts on Energy Security established at NSDC

Council of Experts on Energy Security established at NSDC

16:45 29.05.2020
SPF announces replacement of Centrenergo director, return of company to state control

SPF announces replacement of Centrenergo director, return of company to state control

14:26 27.05.2020
Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

14:07 27.05.2020
Govt backs separation of ecology ministry from Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

Govt backs separation of ecology ministry from Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

09:26 26.05.2020
International investors in RES urge govt to sign compromise memo as soon as possible

International investors in RES urge govt to sign compromise memo as soon as possible

12:47 20.05.2020
Zelensky: Impossible to find independent person in energy sector

Zelensky: Impossible to find independent person in energy sector

11:33 20.05.2020
Centrenergo preparing for privatization – Zelensky

Centrenergo preparing for privatization – Zelensky

12:22 19.05.2020
Long-running privatization of Centrenergo affects company's managerial efficiency – Buslavets

Long-running privatization of Centrenergo affects company's managerial efficiency – Buslavets

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decline of industrial production in Ukraine slows to 12.2% in May – statistics

Deputy President's Office Zhovkva becomes 'investment nanny' for Black Iron in Ukraine – company

Zelensky signs law on national forest inventory

Fall in real GDP in 2020 may exceed 5% – NBU

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

LATEST

Decline of industrial production in Ukraine slows to 12.2% in May – statistics

Zelensky creates coordination council to implement Big Construction project

Deputy President's Office Zhovkva becomes 'investment nanny' for Black Iron in Ukraine – company

Zelensky signs law on national forest inventory

Saakashvili discusses with Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board plan for reforming railway industry

Fall in real GDP in 2020 may exceed 5% – NBU

One of world's largest investment funds Mubadala interested in seven Ukrainian enterprises – Kuleba

Industrialists ask to cancel introduction from July 1 of new Ukrzaliznytsia contract on cargo traffic criticized by business, AMC

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank will finance projects of Ukrgasbank, Galnaftogaz and Metinvest

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD