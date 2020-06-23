Energy ministry has not yet reached agreements with Centrenergo on payments to coalmines for supplied coal – minister

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has not yet reached an agreement with PJSC Centrenergo regarding settlements with state-owned coal enterprises for supplied coal, according to a statement on the ministry's Facebook page.

"The ministry is constantly negotiating with the management of Centrenergo PJSC, which is managed by the State Property Fund, regarding the facilitation of settlements for shipped coal, but so far no agreements have been reached," acting Minister of Energy Olha Buslavets said at a meeting with representatives of Nadiya Mine adding that the management of the power generating company promised to set up a debt repayment schedule.

According to Buslavets, the ministry is currently considering options for introducing a mechanism for selling coal to state-owned enterprises at exchange auctions.

According to acting Director of the mine Ihor Piliay, Centrenergo's debt to the coal enterprise amounts to UAH 9 million. At the same time, he said that PJSC Lvivoblenergo plans to disconnect the mine from power supply from June 26 due to debts for electricity in the amount of UAH 7.8 million.

"This situation, unfortunately, is not only at the Nadiya mine. One of the reasons is the decrease in electricity generation at TPPs, as well as the recent policy of Centrenergo to replace Ukrainian coal with gas," Buslavets said.

At the same time, she said that in the near future the financial and economic audit of the mine should be completed, based on which conclusions will be made regarding the activities of officials, which led to a deterioration in the economic condition of the enterprise.