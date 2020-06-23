Economy

09:38 23.06.2020

Industrialists ask to cancel introduction from July 1 of new Ukrzaliznytsia contract on cargo traffic criticized by business, AMC

2 min read
Industrialists ask to cancel introduction from July 1 of new Ukrzaliznytsia contract on cargo traffic criticized by business, AMC

The confrontation between the natural monopolist in the field of rail transportation, Ukrzaliznytsia, and its customers continues, in connection with which industrialists ask the authorities to cancel the introduction of the new contract for carriage of goods, which is scheduled for July 1 of this year.

According to a press release of the Ukrainian Association of Producers of Ferroalloys and Other Electrometallurgy Products (UkrFA), despite the decision of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) of March 26, 2020, which recommended that Ukrzaliznytsia postpone the introduction of the new contract until completion of its revision, taking into account comments and suggestions provided by the operators of the freight transportation market, according to business associations, the monopolist formally reacted to the implementation of these recommendations. So, a meeting held on Skype only simulated the discussion of comments from customers of transportation services, and the transfer of the date from April 1 to July 1 is explained solely by quarantine restrictions.

Given the disregard of market requirements and recommendations of the antitrust authority by JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, as well as pressure from the monopolist on customers by not confirming transportation plans without concluding a new contract, business representatives, who provide more than 90% of orders for rail freight, sent a joint appeal to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danylov, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Transport Yuriy Kisel with the request to cancel the introduction of the new Ukrzaliznytsia treaty from July 1, 2020.

"Due to the apparent deficiency of the provisions of the new contract, its contradictions to the current legislation, the associations require canceling its entry into force until the completion of the revision taking into account the comments of cargo owners. For the period of revision of the new contract, it is necessary to extend the validity of the current contract for the provision of cargo transportation services by rail," UkrFA said.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #industrialists
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:20 09.06.2020
First direct container train from China arrives in Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to organize it on continuous basis

First direct container train from China arrives in Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to organize it on continuous basis

18:26 22.05.2020
EBRD could provide EUR 150 mln loan to Ukrzaliznytsia for liquidity support

EBRD could provide EUR 150 mln loan to Ukrzaliznytsia for liquidity support

15:16 20.05.2020
Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

12:21 20.05.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 7 bln of loss in Q1 2020

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 7 bln of loss in Q1 2020

12:41 29.04.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia sees 14.7-fold rise in net profit in 2019, 6% rise for EBITDA

Ukrzaliznytsia sees 14.7-fold rise in net profit in 2019, 6% rise for EBITDA

10:58 21.04.2020
Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

18:26 10.04.2020
S&P downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC' on weakening liquidity; outlook negative

S&P downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC' on weakening liquidity; outlook negative

18:05 17.03.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

15:08 17.03.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

10:24 06.02.2020
Govt appoints board member Marcek acting Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

Govt appoints board member Marcek acting Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

Antonov's trade union suing govt regarding withdrawal of enterprise from Ukroboronprom concern

Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

Statistics Service improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in Q1 2020 from 1.5% to 1.3%

LATEST

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank will finance projects of Ukrgasbank, Galnaftogaz and Metinvest

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

Antonov's trade union suing govt regarding withdrawal of enterprise from Ukroboronprom concern

NABU accusations that Omelyan lowered port dues are far-fetched – Head of Federation of Metallurgists

Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

Ukrainian UGS facilities to be ready to switch to gas metering in energy units by late 2020

Increase in iron ore royalty amid crisis unacceptable – Metinvest CEO

Statistics Service improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in Q1 2020 from 1.5% to 1.3%

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell start refarming in 900 MHz band

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD