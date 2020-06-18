Economy

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS close to 19 bcm, to reach record by winter – Naftogaz

Natural gas stocks in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities (UGS) as of June 2020 amounted to about 19 billion cubic meters (bcm), and by the end of the injection season it is planned to reach a new record, CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev has said.

"We are actively working to increase the volume of gas storage by foreign companies in Ukrainian storages. Actually, this is happening now. As of June, the volume in storages is approaching 19 billion cubic meters, which is a relatively positive indicator. We hope to reach a new record at the end of this pumping season," he said during the discussion "Naftogaz. What's Next?" which is broadcast on YouTube.

