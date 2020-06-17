Cabinet establishes priority use of Ukrainian coal at TPPs
The Cabinet of Ministers has defined the use of coal as a priority in electricity generation at thermal power plants (TPP) in Ukraine.
The corresponding resolution on ensuring fuel balance in the electricity industry of Ukraine and the security of electric energy supplies was adopted at a government meeting on June 17.
"The order provides for the priority use of domestic steam coal for production of electric energy at thermal power plants," acting Minister of Energy Olha Buslavets said.