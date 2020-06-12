Memo with IMF envisages protection of NHSU decision making from conflict of interest – NHSU

According to a memorandum signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the protection of decision making by the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) from conflict of interest is foreseen, the NHSU has said.

"The memorandum says: to ensure that NHSU purchases deliver best value for the patients, the NHSU decision making will be transparently protected from conflict of interest, in particular by excluding participation of service providers in its governance structures," the NHSU said in a press release.

The NHSU also recalled that according to the document, the transformation of the health care system in Ukraine will continue in 2020 via expanding the new strategic purchases of healthcare services to emergency, intensive and specialized care and the NHSU will closely monitor service delivery and financial performance of providers.

Health care providers' gradual transformation into municipally owned non-profit legal entities will continue and their financing will be based on performance contracts concluded with the NHSU.