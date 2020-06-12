Economy

16:15 12.06.2020

Memo with IMF envisages protection of NHSU decision making from conflict of interest – NHSU

1 min read
Memo with IMF envisages protection of NHSU decision making from conflict of interest – NHSU

According to a memorandum signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the protection of decision making by the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) from conflict of interest is foreseen, the NHSU has said.

"The memorandum says: to ensure that NHSU purchases deliver best value for the patients, the NHSU decision making will be transparently protected from conflict of interest, in particular by excluding participation of service providers in its governance structures," the NHSU said in a press release.

The NHSU also recalled that according to the document, the transformation of the health care system in Ukraine will continue in 2020 via expanding the new strategic purchases of healthcare services to emergency, intensive and specialized care and the NHSU will closely monitor service delivery and financial performance of providers.

Health care providers' gradual transformation into municipally owned non-profit legal entities will continue and their financing will be based on performance contracts concluded with the NHSU.

Tags: #nhsu #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:29 12.06.2020
IMF includes UAH 30/$1 average exchange rate in forecasts for Ukraine for 2020

IMF includes UAH 30/$1 average exchange rate in forecasts for Ukraine for 2020

16:00 12.06.2020
Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

11:29 12.06.2020
Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

Ukraine will refrain from introducing new currency restrictions during IMF program

10:53 12.06.2020
Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

10:44 12.06.2020
Ukraine in IMF memo declares support for NBU independence, inflation targeting policy

Ukraine in IMF memo declares support for NBU independence, inflation targeting policy

10:38 12.06.2020
Ukraine committed to preserve SAPO autonomy, NABU independence by providing it with equipment for 'communication interception' – IMF memo

Ukraine committed to preserve SAPO autonomy, NABU independence by providing it with equipment for 'communication interception' – IMF memo

10:01 12.06.2020
Ukraine will ensure independence of NEURC – IMF memo

Ukraine will ensure independence of NEURC – IMF memo

09:53 12.06.2020
Constitutional Court receives MPs' motion on compliance with Constitution of bank law necessary for cooperation with IMF

Constitutional Court receives MPs' motion on compliance with Constitution of bank law necessary for cooperation with IMF

09:11 10.06.2020
IMF approves 18-month $5 bln Stand-by Arrangement for Ukraine with immediate disbursement of $2.1 bln – IMF

IMF approves 18-month $5 bln Stand-by Arrangement for Ukraine with immediate disbursement of $2.1 bln – IMF

09:42 05.06.2020
Ukraine's finance minister denies presence of "guaranteed minimum income" term in draft memo with IMF

Ukraine's finance minister denies presence of "guaranteed minimum income" term in draft memo with IMF

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF includes UAH 30/$1 average exchange rate in forecasts for Ukraine for 2020

Ukraine gets $2.1 bln of first tranche from IMF

Cabinet approves updated govt action program

Ukraine to introduce mechanism for determining ultimate beneficiaries of land plots - IMF memo

Ukraine in IMF memo declares support for NBU independence, inflation targeting policy

LATEST

DP World successfully closes deal to acquire TIS Container Terminal in Ukraine

Cabinet approves updated govt action program

NBU cuts key policy rate from 8% to 6%

Anex Tour operator to resume daily flight program to Turkey from July 1

Zelensky: EUR 500 mln from EU will help reduce debt burden, overcome coronavirus consequences

Ukraine gets EUR 500 mln macro-financial assistance from EU

Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD