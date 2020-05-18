Energy Ministry to help renewable energy producers improve forecasting

The Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine plans to help renewable electricity producers to improve the quality of forecasting electricity generation.

Renewable energy sources, NEC Ukrenergo, and state-owned enterprise Guaranteed Buyer electricity producers will agree on a plan to improve technical forecasting of weather conditions and electricity generation, while the Energy Ministry will study the possibility of financing this project by international financial institutions, the ministry said in the draft memorandum on settlement of problematic issues in the renewable energy sector.

The draft memorandum, discussed on May 14 at a meeting of investors in renewable energy sources with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and acting Energy and Environmental Protection Minister of Ukraine Olha Buslavets, also provides for other actions by the government to help settle the crisis situation in the renewable energy sector.

All necessary measures will be taken to approve the methodology for calculating the volumes of unsold electricity generated from renewable energy sources as a result of dispatchers' commands, taking into account the possibility of free restrictions if a threat that operational security of the integrated power system is violated exists.

In addition, the government will propose appropriate amendments to the law, providing for the possibility for renewable energy producers to leave the Guarantee Buyer balancing group and sell green electricity on the market without restrictions.

The government is also initiating legislative changes to allow Guarantee Buyer to sell green electricity at auctions under reciprocal contracts, and will consider changing pricing restrictions on Guarantee Buyer's applications for the sale of electricity.

The government will also determine and approve annual support quotas and hold auctions to distribute support quotas, the so-called green auctions. According to the draft memorandum, the government plans, among other things, to propose amendments to the law on alternative types of energy, which will improve the procedure of holding such auctions.