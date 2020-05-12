Finance ministry raises UAH 20 bln at govt bond auctions

Ukraine's Finance Ministry at the primary auctions to place government domestic loan bonds on Tuesday almost doubled the sale of short bonds compared to last week from UAH 10.02 billion to UAH 19.39 billion, retaining the cut-off rate at 11.26-11.28% per annum.

As reported on the website of the ministry, the sale of three-month bonds was two times higher than that of six-month bonds.

The ministry said that it satisfied the demand almost in full. In particular, only one of 21 applications for three-month bonds worth UAH 25 million at 11.5% per annum and three of 14 applications for six-month bonds worth UAH 124 million at 11.5% per annum were rejected.

In general, the Finance Ministry has raised UAH 30.8 billion and $164 million over the three weeks of primary auctions after a long break.