Naftogaz has no plans to import gas – Kobolev

Naftogaz Ukrainy has not yet planned to import natural gas, it is now being brought into the country by private traders, group CEO Andriy Kobolev has said.

"For Naftogaz we now don't see any sense in this [import] because the market is filled to overflowing. If we import something, it's solely for the purpose of instant resale on the market," he said on the air of the UA:Pershy TV Channel.

Kobolev recalled that Ukraine left the heating season 2019/2020 with record gas reserves for the country in underground storage facilities (UGS) in the amount of 15.8 billion cubic meters, while on April 26 they amounted to 16.4 billion cubic meters.