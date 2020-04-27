Digital Transformation Ministry, Infrastructure Ministry launch pilot project on electronic consignment note introduction

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine jointly with the Ministry of Infrastructure are launching a pilot project to introduce an electronic consignment note in Ukraine.

"Companies will be able to quickly, without additional paperwork and the use of special software, take advantage of electronic consignment note thanks to API (application program interface when one computer program can interact with another)," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said on Monday on Telegram.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the launch of electronic consignment note will allow the government to effectively counteract the overload of vehicles that destroy the road surface, minimize corruption in the transportation, and create big data to make decisions on priorities for the development of Ukrainian infrastructure.

The ministry also said that the introduction of electronic consignment note will accelerate business processes and reduce idle periods for vehicles due to the possibility of access to a single database of documents in real time for regulatory authorities.