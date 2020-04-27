Economy

15:17 27.04.2020

Digital Transformation Ministry, Infrastructure Ministry launch pilot project on electronic consignment note introduction

1 min read
Digital Transformation Ministry, Infrastructure Ministry launch pilot project on electronic consignment note introduction

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine jointly with the Ministry of Infrastructure are launching a pilot project to introduce an electronic consignment note in Ukraine.

"Companies will be able to quickly, without additional paperwork and the use of special software, take advantage of electronic consignment note thanks to API (application program interface when one computer program can interact with another)," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said on Monday on Telegram.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the launch of electronic consignment note will allow the government to effectively counteract the overload of vehicles that destroy the road surface, minimize corruption in the transportation, and create big data to make decisions on priorities for the development of Ukrainian infrastructure.

The ministry also said that the introduction of electronic consignment note will accelerate business processes and reduce idle periods for vehicles due to the possibility of access to a single database of documents in real time for regulatory authorities.

Tags: #consignment #electronic #digital
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:36 04.03.2020
Experts looking for optimal option for introducing Internet on railways – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Experts looking for optimal option for introducing Internet on railways – Ministry of Digital Transformation

14:26 17.02.2020
Ministry of Digital Transformation, Eurasia Foundation sign memos under open data project with four cities of Ukraine

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Eurasia Foundation sign memos under open data project with four cities of Ukraine

16:24 29.01.2020
Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

12:10 28.12.2019
E-catalog of Ukrainian burial sites presented in Czech Republic

E-catalog of Ukrainian burial sites presented in Czech Republic

11:35 23.12.2019
Digital Transformation Ministry jointly with Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID selects 15 startups for participation in Startup Grind Global 2020

Digital Transformation Ministry jointly with Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID selects 15 startups for participation in Startup Grind Global 2020

10:45 10.12.2019
Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

17:15 15.08.2019
Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

12:49 11.07.2019
Zelensky obliges govt to introduce mandatory wood electronic recording before Nov 1

Zelensky obliges govt to introduce mandatory wood electronic recording before Nov 1

16:59 13.06.2019
Zelensky plans to make Ukraine digital leader

Zelensky plans to make Ukraine digital leader

17:22 13.07.2018
Single electronic card for parliamentarians is to be introduced in 2019 – Parubiy

Single electronic card for parliamentarians is to be introduced in 2019 – Parubiy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU, Cabinet to present programs of mortgage at 10%, preferential loans for payment of wages this week – Zelensky

Naftogaz has no plans to import gas – Kobolev

Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

Finance Minister Marchenko sees grounds for investigating actions of ex-heads of customs, tax services

LATEST

NBU, Cabinet to present programs of mortgage at 10%, preferential loans for payment of wages this week – Zelensky

Naftogaz has no plans to import gas – Kobolev

Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

Ukraine's finance minister denies surprise of decision to dismiss heads of customs, tax services

Finance Minister Marchenko sees grounds for investigating actions of ex-heads of customs, tax services

Nuclear safety bill in final version to allow Energoatom to take out loan of EUR 200 mln – MP Gerus

Govt to appoint new heads of tax, customs services following simplified rules – Finance minister

Nonresidents to be able to deposit cash in foreign currency in customs authorities' accounts as collateral – NBU

Govt approves rule for sending 50% of profit of SOE, 75% for PrivatBank, 95% for Naftogaz – MP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD