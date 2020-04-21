State leadership has action plan for gradual stimulation of economy after peak of disease incidence – Ukrainian president's advisor

KYIV. April 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The state leadership has an action plan for gradual stimulation of the economy, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Economics Oleh Ustenko has said during a webinar with the participation of Ukrainian businessmen on Monday.

"It will be implemented step by step as soon as we overcome the peak of disease incidence," the press service of the Office of the President quoted him as saying.

Ustenko also said that one of the ways to overcome unemployment in Ukraine is stimulation of small businesses and individual entrepreneurs as this sector will require government's assistance after the crisis.

"The stimulation of a growth in number of jobs is more effective than payment of unemployment benefits to these people," he said.

The advisor also said that by initiative of President Volodymyr Zelensky the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has presented its first programs that will help to preserve jobs and provide financial aid for further activities.