Economy

13:07 17.04.2020

Ukraine's GDP will fall by 4.2% in 2020, recover by 2.4% in 2021 – consensus forecast

2 min read
Ukraine's GDP will fall by 4.2% in 2020, recover by 2.4% in 2021 – consensus forecast

Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 will amount to 4.2% instead of the growth of 3.2% expected in October last year, such an updated consensus forecast was released by the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.

"According to experts, Ukraine will show a deeper decline than the global economy, which will be 4.2% in 2020. The nature of recovery will be the same, the L-form: quarantine measures already adopted in Ukraine will be further strengthened and will last until the end of the second quarter, which will have a more negative impact on the country's economy, as a result of which recovery will be very slow," the forecast says.

According to the report, in 2021 the Ukrainian economy will return to growth and recover by 2.4%.

The experts also worsened the inflation forecast this year from 6.3% to 7%, but next year they expect it to drop to 5.9%.

According to the forecast, the average annual hryvnia to U.S. dollar exchange rate will be UAH 28.85/$.

"All elements of demand will have negative dynamics, but the largest drop will be in investments – it will amount to 14.8%," the forecast says.

The budget deficit will amount to 5.6% of GDP.

According to the consensus forecast, unemployment in Ukraine in 2020 will reach 9.4%, in 2021 some 9.1%.

The consensus forecast was prepared on the basis of updated assessments by experts from the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank, as well as more than a dozen state and non-governmental organizations and companies.

Tags: #ukraine #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:04 17.04.2020
Ukraine has grounds for rapid stabilization, economic growth after COVID-19 epidemic – Zelensky's advisor Ustenko

Ukraine has grounds for rapid stabilization, economic growth after COVID-19 epidemic – Zelensky's advisor Ustenko

11:09 17.04.2020
U.S. to increase aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19 by $9.1 mln - Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

U.S. to increase aid to Ukraine for fight against COVID-19 by $9.1 mln - Ukrainian Embassy in U.S.

09:57 17.04.2020
Ukraine registers 501 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths, with total number of infected of 4,662 people – Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 501 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths, with total number of infected of 4,662 people – Health Ministry

13:36 15.04.2020
IMF to help Ukraine, several issues left to approve EFF – IMF official

IMF to help Ukraine, several issues left to approve EFF – IMF official

12:23 15.04.2020
Iran pushing Ukraine to sign memo of understanding on downed UIA plane – media

Iran pushing Ukraine to sign memo of understanding on downed UIA plane – media

16:15 14.04.2020
Ukraine's GDP could fall by 7.7% in 2020, grow by 3.6% in 2021

Ukraine's GDP could fall by 7.7% in 2020, grow by 3.6% in 2021

17:22 13.04.2020
Third of Ukrainians who returned from Poland interested in possibility of leaving for Poland again – survey

Third of Ukrainians who returned from Poland interested in possibility of leaving for Poland again – survey

16:02 13.04.2020
U.S. delivers extra vehicles for Ukrainian Army

U.S. delivers extra vehicles for Ukrainian Army

15:42 13.04.2020
EU, World Bank note Ukraine's progress in public finance management

EU, World Bank note Ukraine's progress in public finance management

10:52 13.04.2020
Ukraine registers 325 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours; eight recoveries and 10 fatalities – Health Ministry

Ukraine registers 325 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours; eight recoveries and 10 fatalities – Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz enterprises transfer UAH 24.1 bln to national budget over three months

No court decision on Surkis' recovering $250 mln from PrivatBank, everything a bit more complicated – Justice Minister

IMF to help Ukraine, several issues left to approve EFF – IMF official

DTEK suspends operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia from April 20

Ukraine's GDP could fall by 7.7% in 2020, grow by 3.6% in 2021

LATEST

Before introduction of quarantine business predicted fall in inflation, hryvnia strengthening – NBU

Energoatom reserves enough for 1.5 years, non-payment crisis threatens new supplies, export of spent nuclear fuel

Naftogaz enterprises transfer UAH 24.1 bln to national budget over three months

No court decision on Surkis' recovering $250 mln from PrivatBank, everything a bit more complicated – Justice Minister

Gas producers association calls on govt to support gas industry

Some 60% of Ukrainians not support land sale law, 46% against cooperation with IMF – social survey

DTEK suspends operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia from April 20

Shmyhal discusses with French ambassador construction of water purification plant in Mariupol, project to build locomotives

Finance Ministry again refuses placement of govt bonds

Rada updates 2020 national budget due to COVID-19 spread, deficit raised from 2.1% to 7.5% of GDP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD