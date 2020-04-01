Economy

15:21 01.04.2020

National budget receipts target met by 90% in March

1 min read
National budget receipts target met by 90% in March

The national budget receipts in March 2020 totaled UAH 87.8 billion, which is 10.4% less than the target and 2.6% more than in March 2019, according to data from the State Treasury Service of Ukraine published on Wednesday.

Receipts of the general fund of the national budget were UAH 78.4 billion, which is 10.3% less than the plan.

According to the State Treasury Service, in January-March 2020 the receipts target of the national budget was met by 88.4% with UAH 210.7 billion of receipts. Some UAH 183 billion was channeled to the general fund, and the target was met by 87%.

According to the authority, in March tax receipts amounted to UAH 51.3 billion, which is 5.8% less than the target and 8.1% more than the figure seen a year ago.

Customs receipts reached UAH 24.5 billion, which is 18.8% less than the plan and 10.8% less than the year-over-year figure.

VAT refunds in March decreased to UAH 10.64 billion compared with UAH 10.8 billion in February 2020.

Tags: #budget
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:33 01.04.2020
NBU Council approves sending of UAH 42.7 bln of its profit to national budget

NBU Council approves sending of UAH 42.7 bln of its profit to national budget

14:47 30.03.2020
Rada dismisses bill with amendments to national budget 2020

Rada dismisses bill with amendments to national budget 2020

12:37 30.03.2020
Govt completes preliminary preparation of amendments to state budget, spending on infrastructure, culture and education saved

Govt completes preliminary preparation of amendments to state budget, spending on infrastructure, culture and education saved

17:06 28.03.2020
Rada's crisis response team jointly with govt working on changes to national budget – Rada chairman

Rada's crisis response team jointly with govt working on changes to national budget – Rada chairman

17:52 04.03.2020
National budget for 2020 should be revised to increase social payments – Shmyhal

National budget for 2020 should be revised to increase social payments – Shmyhal

11:47 02.03.2020
Receipts target of national budget met by 95.3% in Feb – Finance ministry

Receipts target of national budget met by 95.3% in Feb – Finance ministry

13:05 24.02.2020
Ukrainian PM expects customs budget revenue target not to be met in Feb over hryvnia exchange rate

Ukrainian PM expects customs budget revenue target not to be met in Feb over hryvnia exchange rate

14:35 28.01.2020
Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2019 comes to UAH 78 bln – State treasury

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2019 comes to UAH 78 bln – State treasury

10:30 20.12.2019
Govt to finance all secured budget outlays in full, including pensions, salaries – PM

Govt to finance all secured budget outlays in full, including pensions, salaries – PM

17:53 12.12.2019
Naftogaz enterprises pay almost UAH 97 bln to state budget for 11 months

Naftogaz enterprises pay almost UAH 97 bln to state budget for 11 months

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF program will open another intl financing for Ukraine – NBU head

Foreign currency net sale by NBU on interbank market totals almost $2.2 bln in March

Ukrainian eurobonds, VRIs prices go up on Rada's decisions

NBU Council approves sending of UAH 42.7 bln of its profit to national budget

Regal, owners of Ukrnaftinvest fail to agree on sale of concern

LATEST

IMF program will open another intl financing for Ukraine – NBU head

Airports of Ukraine ask govt for state support due to suspension of flights amid quarantine

Foreign currency net sale by NBU on interbank market totals almost $2.2 bln in March

Ukrainian eurobonds, VRIs prices go up on Rada's decisions

Regal, owners of Ukrnaftinvest fail to agree on sale of concern

Ukraine could receive $4 bln as first tranche from IMF as soon as meets previously envisaged parameters – MP Hetmantsev

Metinvest suspends two of its rolling facilities in Italy over COVID-19 pandemic

NBU buys $64 mln in interbank FX market on Tuesday

Rada adopts bill on banks

After meeting conditions for IMF program Ukraine to receive first fast tranche of $2 bln directly to budget within 15 days – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD