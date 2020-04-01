National budget receipts target met by 90% in March

The national budget receipts in March 2020 totaled UAH 87.8 billion, which is 10.4% less than the target and 2.6% more than in March 2019, according to data from the State Treasury Service of Ukraine published on Wednesday.

Receipts of the general fund of the national budget were UAH 78.4 billion, which is 10.3% less than the plan.

According to the State Treasury Service, in January-March 2020 the receipts target of the national budget was met by 88.4% with UAH 210.7 billion of receipts. Some UAH 183 billion was channeled to the general fund, and the target was met by 87%.

According to the authority, in March tax receipts amounted to UAH 51.3 billion, which is 5.8% less than the target and 8.1% more than the figure seen a year ago.

Customs receipts reached UAH 24.5 billion, which is 18.8% less than the plan and 10.8% less than the year-over-year figure.

VAT refunds in March decreased to UAH 10.64 billion compared with UAH 10.8 billion in February 2020.