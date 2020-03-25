Economy

12:39 25.03.2020

Ukrainian Business Council proposes to partially resume business activities from April 3

The Ukrainian Business Council has proposed that business activities are resumed from April 3, the introduction of additional measures should not be quitted and gradually cancel the restrictions imposed, the Council has said on its website.

"We must save the economy. Business must work and pay taxes – everyone. We must support healthcare as a whole and doctors... Therefore, we propose to partially resume business activity from April 3, by no means introducing new measures and gradually canceling the current restrictions," the Council said in the statement.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Business Council offers the following steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19: extensive testing and isolation of infected people, enhanced control of infected people in self-isolation using electronic means, specific restrictions on public transport for risk groups – cancellation of benefits for risk groups, equipment of medical facilities and protection of doctors.

According to the Council, the state should move from banning the operation of a wide business segment to banning only certain segments, which involve large crowds.

"The introduction of a state of emergency at this time does not seem appropriate, it is enough to introduce a state of emergency in some regions," the Ukrainian Business Council said.

"Representatives of the Ukrainian Business Council coalition, which includes 84 Ukrainian associations, urge the president, parliament and government to immediately consider the proposed measures, initiate a joint meeting and create a Crisis Response Center with the participation of experts from the Cabinet of Ministers, the Office of the President, the Verkhovna Rada, business and independent experts to discuss and work on the actions that will ensure effective response to the epidemic and do not harm the economy," the Council said.

