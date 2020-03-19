NBU seeks to postpone submission of annual financial statements by banks, transfer assessment of banks' business models

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) plans to postpone the submission of annual financial statements by banks and transfer the assessment of their business models to mitigate the regulatory burden on banks, First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova said during a meeting of the central bank with top managers of the largest Ukrainian banks held on March 18.

According to a report on the NBU website, during the meeting, Rozhkova recalled that for a similar purpose, the National Bank had already postponed stress testing and the introduction of capital buffers, as well as canceled on-site inspections of banks.