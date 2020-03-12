Economy

14:30 12.03.2020

NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

2 min read
NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in April could review inflation forecast depending on developments, the central bank has reported on its website.

"The National Bank's January forecast provided for 4.8% inflation at the end of 2020, but may be revised in April depending on further developments," the NBU said in a release on Thursday.

"The NBU continues its monetary policy easing, as predicted, in order to bring inflation back to its target range of 5% +/- 1 pp and to support economic growth in Ukraine amid a cooling global economy," the central bank said.

So far, the global spread of the novel coronavirus has had a limited or neutral impact on the economy of Ukraine. Ukraine's exports continue to rise.

"Further increases in physical volumes of exports have more than offset certain declines in prices for some of the goods the country exports. At the same time, import prices (especially energy prices) are declining even faster than export prices," the central bank said.

Uncertainty over the spread of the novel coronavirus, and stronger turbulence on financial and commodity markets saw the Ukrainian FX market respond with deteriorated sentiment and increased nervousness, the NBU said.

Apart from the drop in global prices caused by the coronavirus, disinflation in Ukraine will be driven by the recent rise in competition between crude oil producers. This will keep energy prices at record lows, which will also impact prices for Ukrainian exports, the NBU said.

According to the report, overall, the effect of all these factors on economic growth and inflation in Ukraine will be mixed, adding to the uncertainty.

Tags: #nbu #inflation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:09 12.03.2020
Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

14:59 12.03.2020
NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

10:50 11.03.2020
NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

NBU has enough reserves to resist to small pressure on hryvnia by nonresidents-holders of govt bonds – expert

09:51 11.03.2020
NBU sells record high of $270 mln in interbank market on Tuesday

NBU sells record high of $270 mln in interbank market on Tuesday

17:28 10.03.2020
Inflation in Ukraine falls to 2.4% year-over-year in Feb – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine falls to 2.4% year-over-year in Feb – statistics

14:28 07.03.2020
Zelensky says new Cabinet independent of oligarchs, expects "certain steps" from NBU

Zelensky says new Cabinet independent of oligarchs, expects "certain steps" from NBU

16:52 03.03.2020
PrivatBank pays UAH 3 bln debt on NBU refinancing loan

PrivatBank pays UAH 3 bln debt on NBU refinancing loan

11:55 02.03.2020
Ukrainian PM notes closer cooperation with NBU for macroeconomic stabilization, cheap mortgage, lending to business

Ukrainian PM notes closer cooperation with NBU for macroeconomic stabilization, cheap mortgage, lending to business

10:29 24.02.2020
NBU creating contact group of monetary and FX markets

NBU creating contact group of monetary and FX markets

11:38 13.02.2020
Ukrainian banks post almost three-fold rise in profit reaching UAH 60 bln in 2019 – NBU official

Ukrainian banks post almost three-fold rise in profit reaching UAH 60 bln in 2019 – NBU official

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

Finance minister expects launch of IMF's new program before May

NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

Govt ready to continue cooperation with IMF – Ukrainian PM's phone call with IMF mission

Ukraine's rep in IMF calls on Ukraine to discuss country's strategy

LATEST

UIA plans to cancel about 2,000 flights in spring due to COVID-19

Metinvest completes deal to acquire about 73% of shares in Dniprovsky coke chemical plant

Finance minister expects launch of IMF's new program before May

Ukroboronprom to transfer 23 enterprises to State Property Fund, SSAU – Abromavičius

Business in Ukraine limiting trips, visits of offices by non-employees, testing remote work over COVID-19

Sale of wood without electronic records in Ukraine to be illegal from April

Ukroboronprom may suffer losses due to COVID-19 – Abromavičius

Ukroboronprom has no plans to privatize Antonov State Enterprise – Abromavičius

SCM reports 17.4% increase in capital investment in 2019

Govt ready to continue cooperation with IMF – Ukrainian PM's phone call with IMF mission

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD