Economy

09:24 25.02.2025

Share of imported fire-retardant materials decreases from 80% in 2016 to 20% in 2024 – Kovlar Group

The share of imported fire-retardant materials decreased from 80% in 2016 to 20% in 2024, said Head of Kovlar Group Kostiantyn Kalafat in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He recalled that at the start of work in 2015, the company set a goal to use the experience of American builders to create an affordable domestic material for fire protection of steel structures. The company's first product was the plaster mixture Ammokote GP-240. The company then invested in organizing its own workshop and warehouse, purchasing the necessary equipment, creating a research laboratory, as well as developing and testing new fire-retardant materials, of which there are currently more than 20 items.

"The availability of high-quality Ammokote fire-retardant products in the country has created objective conditions for positive changes in the direction of import substitution. Since the entry of Kovlar Group into the fire-retardant market of Ukraine, there has been a steady decline in the share of fire-retardant materials imported into Ukraine, from 80% in 2016 to 20% in 2024," said Kalafat.

He emphasized that on the way to its formation, the company received support and assistance from Kyiv business.

"We produced the first batches of fire-retardant plaster on the basis of Ukrvermiculite Research and Development Enterprise, and fire-retardant paints on the equipment of the leading Ukrainian manufacturer Kompozit. Our company also fruitfully cooperates with the institutes of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine on scientific research in order to develop new innovative fire protection products. On a volunteer basis, we help Ukrainian scientists organize pilot production and implement scientific results," said Kalafat.

Kovlar Group LLC was founded in 2015, the charter capital is UAH 1.2 million, the ultimate beneficiaries are Kostiantyn Kalafat (40%), Andriy Ozeichuk (35%) and Liubov Vakhitova (25%). According to Opendatabot data, according to the results of the three quarters of 2024, the company received UAH 73.726 million of income, net profit is UAH 10.229 million.

