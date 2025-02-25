Economy

11:43 25.02.2025

Kovlar Group together with National Academy of Sciences develop defense products

Kovlar Group together with the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine developed innovative defense products, said Head of Kovlar Group Kostiantyn Kalafat in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

“Together with the leading institutes of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, we developed and introduced into production universal means for urgent individual decontamination of chemical weapons components and a multilayer anti-radar paint and varnish coating. We are currently developing fire-retardant roll material for organizing rapid mobile fire protection at defense facilities and during the restoration of energy complex structures,” he said.

He emphasized that the production of fire-retardant materials is an activity with a high share of intellectual and scientific components.

“Paint, plaster or board intended for fire protection is not an ordinary construction material, which is evaluated according to the parameters of aesthetics, strength, resistance to external influences, etc. First of all, a fire-retardant material is a kind of chemical reactor, the components of which must react with each other in a fire, ensuring the normalized indicators of the stability of the building structure. Secondly, the fire-retardant industry is a very dynamic system that constantly needs materials and solutions with higher fire-retardant and operational characteristics. Thus, in the last 10 years alone, the requirements for thin-layer fire-retardant paints have increased from the maximum fire resistance limit of 90 to 180 minutes,” said Kalafat.

A product that is to enter the fire-retardant market is subject to mandatory specialized testing and certification, which determine its fire-retardant efficiency, which is the result of scientific research to create an effective formulation and the verdict that the material developed in this way is promising.

“The main prerequisite for organizing an enterprise for the production of passive fire protection means is the availability of scientific potential, experience and knowledge that would allow creating a new high-quality product that is competitive in the world market of similar materials,” summed up Kalafat.

Tags: #kovlar_group

