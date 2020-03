Verkhovna Rada appoints Shmyhal as Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Denys Shmyhal as Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Some 291 parliamentarians voted in favor of his candidacy, which was proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier on Wednesday, the parliament approved the resignation of Oleksiy Honcharuk, who had been working on the post of Prime Minister since August 29, 2019.

Shmyhal was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communities and Territories Development on February 4, 2020.