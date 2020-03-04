Economy

10:36 04.03.2020

Experts looking for optimal option for introducing Internet on railways – Ministry of Digital Transformation

The introduction of high-speed Internet on the railway is possible with a significant increase in the number of towers along the train route.

According to the website of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the corresponding opinion was expressed during a meeting of representatives of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Infrastructure, administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, mobile operators and Ukrzaliznytsia on Tuesday.

"We have already discussed ideas on providing passengers with the Internet. It will be either via Wi-Fi or using LTE technology, but this needs to be done, because covering Ukraine with high-speed Internet is one of the goals of the government. This is exactly what citizens expect," the press service said, citing Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Shelest.

At the same time, the Ministry of Finance said that the difficulty in providing high-speed Internet is the need to ensure uninterrupted access to the Internet for passengers in a moving train.

According to experts, there are several options for resolving the issue of providing passengers with the Internet, in particular using LTE technology or by connecting via Wi-Fi. To select the most optimal option, specialists carry out calculations, which will be presented at the next meeting.

