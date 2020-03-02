UIA has no plan to reduce flights to Italy, sees no fall in passenger traffic due to coronavirus

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) does not feel a decrease in passenger traffic due to information about the active spread of coronavirus, the airline's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"There are passengers with tickets for flights to Italy who requested to re-arrange their flights for later dates. We do this as an exception to a term of two months from the original date. But there are very few of them," the press service said.

According to UIA, in total, there were 26 such requests through the airline's Facebook page, of which five returns were issued, and 21 tickets were reissued for other dates.

At the same time, UIA does not currently plan to limit the flight program to Italy.

As reported, the Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air reduces the number of flights to Italy from March 11 to April 2, 2020 due to a decrease in demand because of coronavirus.