IFM team reaches progress in negotiations, to continue discussion in coming days

The team of specialists from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached substantial progress in the discussion of legislative initiatives aimed at support of growth and ensuring stability and will continue the discussion in the coming days, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman said in a statement on Saturday.

As reported, a group of experts from the IMF led by Head of IMF Mission in Ukraine Ron van Rooden started working in Kyiv on February 20 and worked there for around a week.