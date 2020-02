IMF expert team let by mission head in Ukraine starts working in Kyiv

A group of experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Head of IMF Mission in Ukraine Ron van Rooden started working in Kyiv on Thursday, the IMF Office in Ukraine has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The IMF office found it difficult to name the visit completion date.

According to a source of Interfax-Ukraine in the government, preliminarily IMF representatives will work in Kyiv until the middle of next week.