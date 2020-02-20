Economy

12:10 20.02.2020

Dolphin section could be put up for PSA tender divided into three or four lots – minister

2 min read
Dolphin section could be put up for PSA tender divided into three or four lots – minister

The Dolphin Black Sea shelf section, the competition for production sharing agreement (PSA) for which is planned to be announced in March 2020, could be put up for sale divided into several lots, Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksiy Orzhel has said.

"We hope to split it into three or four lots. This is a great investment project. We will ask the president, prime minister to help us. We will travel, attract investors," he said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on Wednesday, presenting a report on the first six month work of the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection.

According to him, the ministry has already held a series of consultations with international experts, as well as companies that might be interested in the competition.

"We have already held negotiations with SOCAR and with other companies so that the maximum number of large companies take part [in the competition] for the Dolphin section," the minister said.

Commenting on nine competitions held last year, Orzhel said that the process of preparing for the signing of agreements is currently underway.

"In the near future, we hope that with the two players we will already sign the first production sharing agreements," he said.

Tags: #psa #orzhel #black_sea
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:47 07.02.2020
Ukraine could quit heating season with coal stocks of 3 mln tonnes – Orzhel

Ukraine could quit heating season with coal stocks of 3 mln tonnes – Orzhel

09:54 07.02.2020
Energy Ministry expects updated energy balance from Ukrenergo with minimized electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

Energy Ministry expects updated energy balance from Ukrenergo with minimized electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

17:58 04.02.2020
Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

15:39 29.01.2020
Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

Final price of gas for public, heating companies will be UAH 6-7/cubic meter in Jan – Energy ministry

11:34 18.01.2020
Ukraine, Georgia accuse Russia of obstructing search and rescue operations in Black, Azov Seas

Ukraine, Georgia accuse Russia of obstructing search and rescue operations in Black, Azov Seas

17:02 24.12.2019
Ukraine's income from gas transit to be $15 bln in five years – Energy minister

Ukraine's income from gas transit to be $15 bln in five years – Energy minister

10:17 19.12.2019
NIB, BSTDB to provide EUR 50 mln for development of 'green' power generation in Black Sea region

NIB, BSTDB to provide EUR 50 mln for development of 'green' power generation in Black Sea region

14:13 17.12.2019
Ukrgazvydobuvannia challenges results of PSA tender for Varvynske field

Ukrgazvydobuvannia challenges results of PSA tender for Varvynske field

12:41 02.12.2019
Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

12:14 02.12.2019
Ukraine, Russia soon to proceed to agreeing gas transit contract conditions – Ukraine's energy minister

Ukraine, Russia soon to proceed to agreeing gas transit contract conditions – Ukraine's energy minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF expert team let by mission head in Ukraine starts working in Kyiv

NSDC approves volume of public defense procurement for 2020-2022

Ex-head of Troika Dialog Ukraine Yershov to head Ukrainian Exchange with doubled capital

Largest inflow of investment expected in agriculture, IT, infrastructure, energy, chemical, pharma industries – Economy minister

Construction industry to be reformed by year end – Shmyhal

LATEST

IMF expert team let by mission head in Ukraine starts working in Kyiv

Windrose launches flights from Kyiv to Ljubljana, Zagreb, from Dnipro to Berlin, Burgas

China expects Ukraine to provide state guarantees for investing $600 mln in building new unit of Sloviansk TPP

NSDC approves volume of public defense procurement for 2020-2022

Ex-head of Troika Dialog Ukraine Yershov to head Ukrainian Exchange with doubled capital

Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

Housing, utility reform should open market of public utilities for investments – Shmyhal

Some 5,000 high-rise buildings to undergo partial energy efficiency renovations, up to 1,000 houses full renovations in 2020 – official

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Eurasia Foundation sign memos under open data project with four cities of Ukraine

Largest inflow of investment expected in agriculture, IT, infrastructure, energy, chemical, pharma industries – Economy minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD