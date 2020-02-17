Economy

11:02 17.02.2020

Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

1 min read
Naftogaz submits updated assessment of compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea

The Naftogaz Group in the Permanent Court of Arbitration (the Hague) proceedings against the Russian Federation has submitted the updated assessment of compensation for its assets (Reply Memorial on Quantum) that the Russian Federation unlawfully expropriated in Crimea," the press service of Naftogaz reported on Monday.

"Naftogaz further substantiates its claim for compensation for its assets that the Russian Federation unlawfully expropriated in Crimea in March 2014 – damages valued at approximately $8 billion, including interest," Naftogaz said.

The press service said that a hearing on the size of compensation is scheduled for May 2020 in The Hague. The final award on the quantum is expected by the middle of 2021.

The company recalled that despite Russia's appearance in the arbitration in January 2017, it refused to actively participate in the proceedings for nearly three years.

"Thereafter, Russia submitted its Counter-Memorial in December 2019, but did not put forward any alternative measure of damages. Instead, Russia argued that it owes Naftogaz nothing despite that Russia does not dispute that it unlawfully expropriated Naftogaz's assets," the Ukrainian company said.

Tags: #gas #crimea #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:04 17.02.2020
Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

Naftogaz holds consultations with investment banks, potential investors as for IPO – Kobolev

15:58 15.02.2020
Zelensky displeased that 'Crimean issue' being discussed in no format now, says United States could play a part

Zelensky displeased that 'Crimean issue' being discussed in no format now, says United States could play a part

18:01 14.02.2020
Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

15:31 14.02.2020
Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

Naftogaz executive officer Vitrenko challenging non-payment of bonus by company in court

10:36 14.02.2020
Town to be built in Kherson region for IDPs from Crimea, with more than 500 Crimean Tatars families – Zelensky

Town to be built in Kherson region for IDPs from Crimea, with more than 500 Crimean Tatars families – Zelensky

10:19 14.02.2020
Kyiv plans to take census in Donbas, Crimea using satellite

Kyiv plans to take census in Donbas, Crimea using satellite

17:59 12.02.2020
Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

Crimea water supply resume by Ukraine means trading of Crimean Tatar people and Ukrainians in Crimea – Chubarov

11:46 12.02.2020
Yermak says he didn't discuss with Russian party renewing of water supplies to Crimea

Yermak says he didn't discuss with Russian party renewing of water supplies to Crimea

11:15 10.02.2020
Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

14:38 05.02.2020
Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Largest inflow of investment expected in agriculture, IT, infrastructure, energy, chemical, pharma industries – Economy minister

Construction industry to be reformed by year end – Shmyhal

Architectural inspectorate must be liquidated as it now exists – Deputy PM Shmyhal

EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

LATEST

Housing, utility reform should open market of public utilities for investments – Shmyhal

Some 5,000 high-rise buildings to undergo partial energy efficiency renovations, up to 1,000 houses full renovations in 2020 – official

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Eurasia Foundation sign memos under open data project with four cities of Ukraine

Largest inflow of investment expected in agriculture, IT, infrastructure, energy, chemical, pharma industries – Economy minister

Construction industry to be reformed by year end – Shmyhal

Architectural inspectorate must be liquidated as it now exists – Deputy PM Shmyhal

EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko considers situation in company under control

Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD